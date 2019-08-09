World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. New Zealand
  5. Architectus
  6. 2018
  7. Wynyard Central East 2 Apartments / Architectus

Wynyard Central East 2 Apartments / Architectus

  • 19:00 - 9 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Wynyard Central East 2 Apartments / Architectus
Save this picture!
Wynyard Central East 2 Apartments / Architectus, © Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt

© Simon Devitt © Simon Devitt © Simon Devitt © Simon Devitt + 22

  • Architects

    Architectus

  • Location

    Wynyard Quarter, Auckland CBD, Auckland 1010, New Zealand

  • Category

    Apartments

  • Lead Architect

    Patrick Clifford, Frank Coleman

  • Design Team

    Alisha Patel, Amelia Moginie, Callum Barnett, Elizabeth Seuseu, Hamish McPhail, Jeremy Thompson, Kishan Patel, Mary Henry, Michael Whiteacre, Warren Nicholson, Severin Soder

  • Area

    18000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Simon Devitt
Save this picture!
© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt

Text description provided by the architects. Wynyard Central is a vibrant residential precinct situated in the heart of Auckland’s regenerated Wynyard Quarter. The development offers a diverse range of housing typologies across three residential designs; timber-clad pavilions, brick-clad mews houses, and an impressive concrete and steel artisan apartment building. Open and generous in its connections with the surrounding parks, the project also delivers new public laneways which are activated by 14 front doors and ten commercial tenancies.

Save this picture!
© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt

Architectus has been involved in the creation of the Wynyard Quarter Urban Design Framework for the past 15 years; the fundamental premise of which is to build on the existing character of Wynyard Quarter. Wynyard Central adds to this vision and delivers a new neighbourhood with a distinct character; one which mixes contemporary design with the surrounding industrial marine environment and maritime heritage.

Save this picture!
© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt

All apartments and townhouses are individually designed with a wide range of layouts catering for different lifestyles including child friendly amenities and safe outdoor spaces. Public spaces are celebrated, and ground floor edges are activated and engaging. Wynyard Central is home to a mosaic of lives and activity, interwoven and independent, in a thriving waterfront context.

Save this picture!
© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt

Sustainability principles permeate every aspect of the design and Wynyard Central is the first large-scale multi-unit residential development to achieve a Homestar Design rating in New Zealand with each residence achieving a minimum 7 rating for sustainability and energy efficiency.

Save this picture!
© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Architectus
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments New Zealand
Cite: "Wynyard Central East 2 Apartments / Architectus" 09 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922631/wynyard-central-east-2-apartments-architectus/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream