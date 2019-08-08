World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. New Zealand
  5. RTA Studio
  6. 2018
  7. Arrowtown House / RTA Studio

Arrowtown House / RTA Studio

  • 21:00 - 8 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Arrowtown House / RTA Studio
Save this picture!
Arrowtown House / RTA Studio, © Patrick Reynolds
© Patrick Reynolds

© Patrick Reynolds © Patrick Reynolds © Patrick Reynolds © Patrick Reynolds + 12

Save this picture!
© Patrick Reynolds
© Patrick Reynolds

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the Wakatipu basin amongst the Southern Alps, the Arrowtown House rises from the landscape. This private residence has been formed into a series of pavilions that, like the rock forms or rusted goldmining remnants in surrounding area, are set into the ground at various levels and angles, following the contours of the land rather than modifying them. The clients are both artists and sought a house that was both ‘of the land’ and also had a natural sculptural beauty.

Save this picture!
© Patrick Reynolds
© Patrick Reynolds
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Patrick Reynolds
© Patrick Reynolds

The pavilions have been strategically orientated towards significant mountain ranges and views that surround the property and are organised around an entry forecourt and sculpture court. The children’s/guest pavilion is separated from the rest of the building and set below the courtyard level. The house is entered from the forecourt via a faceted vestibule, which leads to the living pavilion. Beyond the vestibule is the ‘glass house,’ a secondary more ambiguous living space that has an indoor/outdoor quality and has operable glass to three sides. This connects the stone schist clad lounge pavilion to the weathering steel main bedroom pavilion.

Save this picture!
© Patrick Reynolds
© Patrick Reynolds
Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations
Save this picture!
© Patrick Reynolds
© Patrick Reynolds

The garage and living pavilion are clad in local schist, like the historic miners cottages nearby. The two-bedroom pavilions are clad in weathering steel, which references the rusted steel sheds and gold mining remnants seen extensively in Central Otago.

Save this picture!
© Patrick Reynolds
© Patrick Reynolds

The house seeks to be a contextual response to both the changing human occupation of the land over the centuries as well as the beguiling beauty of the wider natural landscape.

Save this picture!
© Patrick Reynolds
© Patrick Reynolds

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
RTA Studio
Office

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses New Zealand
Cite: "Arrowtown House / RTA Studio" 08 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922538/arrowtown-house-rta-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream