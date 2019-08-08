World
the world's most visited architecture website
ABSA Headquarters / FMÁSF

ABSA Headquarters / FMÁSF
ABSA Headquarters / FMÁSF, © César Béjar
© César Béjar

© César Béjar © César Béjar © César Béjar © César Béjar + 27

  • Architects

    FMÁSF

  • Location

    Guadalajara, Jal., Mexico

  • Category

    Institutional Buildings

  • Lead architects

    Alfonso Fernández, Andrés Fernández, Alejandro Salcedo.

  • Design team

    Juan José Gacía de Alba, Alan Ochoa Padilla, Mariana Zozaya Alcalá, Ulises Contreras Godoy, Patricia Pelayo Elizondo, Jaime Casas Alemán Gómez

  • Area

    1555.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    César Béjar

  • Clients

    ABSA

  • Engineering

    Ortiz Ingenieria Estructural

  • Landscape

    Mariana Zozaya Alcalá, Juan José García

  • Consultants

    QDT

  • Collaborators

    GRUVAL
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Text description provided by the architects. ABSA Center of distribution is part of the electric Mexican company ABSA’s new headquarters, which includes a Storage Building, Sales Building, and a future Executive Sales Building to be built in 2020. CEDIS was built in the industrial zone in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar
Plans
Plans
Section
Section

The industrial building has 2,700 square meters of workspace for assembly of electric boards, aside from a four level office building. The building is oriented north-south, opening a series of saw tooth facing south to let in as much natural light as possible into the second level of the industrial plant. The northern façade is covered with crystal windows adapted to the steel structure, and the orientation is ideal to open views to the city and the surrounding parks.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

The materials used in the project are cement blocks, black steel, concrete and crystal. All together, give an industrial sensation that contrasts with the wooden furniture and the warm light from the sun, and produces a tranquil and harmonic environment ideal for the workers.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Through the northern façade as you enter, you encounter a path with a specific landscaping including trees and bushes to refresh the air and act as noise isolators from the busy environment and the heat, which in Guadalajara can reach 95º F (35º C) in spring. On the floor level, you can find a reception, bath-rooms, nursery and the industrial assembly area.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

The mezzanine level contains offices, a showroom, meeting room and a terrace, while the first level has executive offices, administrative work places, employee`s cafeteria, two meeting rooms and the second level of the industrial plant. On the highest level, the gym and the site are found, alongside a terrace for events to host 100 people. This level will be connected to the Executive Sales building by a bridge with sights to the second industrial level. Another hanging bridge connects the office building to the sales and storage building.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

In the industrial field in Mexico, space and architecture are usually ignored and seldom cared for. This project defines and takes advantage of the circumstances of the place to make space for different things to happen inside the workplace. Terraces, views, vegetation, natural light and crossed ventila-tion in one of the most deteriorated neighborhoods of the city.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Project location

Cite: "ABSA Headquarters / FMÁSF" [Centro de Distribución ABSA / FMÁSF] 08 Aug 2019. ArchDaily.

