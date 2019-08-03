Exhibition Hall of the Architecture and Engineering Faculty in SICC / Narmal

+ 21

Interiors Designers Narmal

Location No 108, Zhineng Avenu, Huqiu District, Suzhou, Jiangsu, China

Category Interior Design

Lead Architects Jie Gao

Design Team Jie Gao, Yujin Li, Ruwei Tong, Keyang Zou, Yuyue Cheng

Area 207.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Gongru Xie

Clients Xie Archi-Structure Design

Engineering Xie Archi-Structure Design

Consultants Changzhou HAIGE Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd

Text description provided by the architects. Entrusted by Xie Archi-Structure Design, NARMAL designed the exhibition hall of the Department of architecture and civil engineering of Suzhou Institute of Construction & Communications. As the exhi-bition hall and teaching classroom of "prefabricated assembly building", we use the concept of "full assembly library" to convey our interpretation of this exhibition space and the return of teaching space.

How to design the prefabricated content with " assembly method" is the core of our design. The ra-tional expression and perceptual elaboration of unit modules are the key points of our design for " as-sembly " design and " assembly " teaching. We want to use the choreography of modern dance to ex-press our discussion on the theme of "rationality-sensibility".

We have been exposed to such a set of modern choreography techniques, through a very rational method, you can quickly show a certain level of art of modern dance works. (Let's put aside the ade-quacy of body expression for the moment and focus on the creation and presentation of choreography first)

The Choreography of Two Parts

Part I: Action

It can be summarized as follows: 1: the growth of mechanical individuals (from the ground to the up-right or other steps) 2: the natural individuals (simulating a natural object) 3: the growth of mechanical twins (from the ground to the upright or other steps) 4: two-person interaction seperately (positive and negative exploration) 5: two-person interaction with contact 6: the unconscious action of groups 7: groups Action with Conscious (Leader Appearance) 8: Collective Carnival (Running and Screaming)

Save this picture! Action 6-1_Group fan-shaped transparent fire board teaching pattern. Image © Gongru Xie

Part II: Elements in the Choreography Process

1: Space utilization ("occupying" different positions). 2: different rhythms (distinct differences). 3: dif-ferent directions and goals 4: Repeat 5: The first part presents eight actions in any order on the basis of the first four elements.

Save this picture! Action 7-1_Parametric Wood Unit Taihu Stone Parameterized Wood Unit Taihu Stone. Image © Gongru Xie

Save this picture! Action 7-2_Parametric Wood Unit Taihu Stone_Parametric Wood Unit Taihu Stone. Image © Gongru Xie

The Simpler the better!

"Assembly Design"

Part I: Static "Action"

LED Borderless Lamp 2:Booklike Drawing Frame Display 3:LED Magnetically Attraction Track Lamp 4:Arch Bridge Display Table 5:Column Array Formed by Wall Embedded LED Lamp Belt 6:Cluster Sec-tor Transparent Fireproof Panel Teaching Pattern Combination 7:Parametric Wood Unit Taihushi 8:Magnetically Absorbed Teaching Mold Unit

Save this picture! Action 1-1_LED borderless tube. Image © Gongru Xie

Save this picture! Action 1-2_LED borderless tube. Image © Gongru Xie

Part Two: Dance of "Movements"

Space use

Different "actions" occupy different spaces according to the needs of visitors and content.

Save this picture! Action 4-1_ arch bridge display table. Image © Gongru Xie

Different rhythms

In the expression of "rationality" and "sensibility", we should explore more rhythmic possibilities, more rational calm or more sensual pleasure.

Save this picture! Action 4-2_ arch bridge display table. Image © Gongru Xie

Different Directions and Objectives

In the expansion space, the possibility of horizontal, vertical, cross and other directions, with "func-tion" and "feeling" as the goal to organize the development direction of "action".

Repetition

According to the function and intention, the "action" is repeated in different numbers to form the visual tension and functional requirements required by each intention.

Save this picture! Action 3_LED magnetic track light. Image © Gongru Xie

Part I "Action" is presented in some order on the basis of the first four elements.

Different actions show the "Suzhou attribute", "teaching attribute", "artistic attribute", "technical at-tribute", "interactive attribute", "functional attribute" and so on. Finally, they combine "dancing" in space in a static way. Choreography and design are completed, one is a dynamic deduction, the other is a slow release of static deduction.

When the design of the exhibition hall is completed, as a living "assembly unit" - - visitors and stu-dents - - what kind of interaction occurs between the exhibition hall and what kind of assembly knowledge we get in the exhibition hall is also a part of our special concern.

Save this picture! Action 2-1_ book-style pull-out display stand. Image © Gongru Xie

Save this picture! Action 2-2_Book-style pull-out display rack display. Image © Gongru Xie

We planned an activity after the exhibition hall was completed. We recruited a teacher and seven stu-dents in the Department of architecture and civil engineering. We invited our friend, Olga Merekina, a Russian dancer, to conduct a Modern Dance Workshop for eight teachers and students to explore and discover the individual, the individual and the group, the body and space, space and time and so on，such kind of "big assembly" problem, rethink the concept of building assembly. Make the final assembly of the exhibition hall with body and mind.