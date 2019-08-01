World
  Coastal Pavilions at Freycinet Lodge / Liminal Architecture

Coastal Pavilions at Freycinet Lodge / Liminal Architecture

Coastal Pavilions at Freycinet Lodge / Liminal Architecture
Coastal Pavilions at Freycinet Lodge / Liminal Architecture, © Dianna Snape
© Dianna Snape

    • Design Team

      Liminal Architecture, Liminal Spaces, Liminal Objects

    • Client

      RACT Destinations

    • Project Manager | Tourism Advisor

      Brett Torossi

    • Builder

      Cordwell Lane

    • Engineering

      Gandy & Roberts; JMG Engineers & Planners

    • Landscape

      Rush Wright Associates

    • Consultants

      EcoTas Ecology, Cultural Heritage Management Australia, Woolcott Surveys, Pitt & Sherry, Ireneinc Planning, Stehel Consultants, Howarth Fisher & Associates

    • Collaborators

      Artist: Helene Weeding (represented by Handmark Gallery; Artist: Brigitte de Villiers with geologist Bill Cromer

    • Gross Built Area

      90m2 per pavilion (including deck); 60m2 per pavilion (enclosed)
      • More Specs Less Specs
    © Dianna Snape
    © Dianna Snape

    Text description provided by the architects. Liminal was commissioned to deliver nine pavilions to expand the Freycinet Lodge accommodation offerings on the East Coast of Tasmania, Australia. The Coastal Pavilions provide a point-of-difference to the 60 cabins already established as part of the 1990’s development. With its pink-orange granite mountains and breathtaking coastline, Freycinet National Park is one of the oldest National Parks and most visited places in Tasmania.

    © Dianna Snape
    © Dianna Snape
    Typical Floor Plan (color)
    Typical Floor Plan (color)
    © Alastair Bett
    © Alastair Bett

    Liminal‘s brief was to provide a new style of accommodation befitting of the Park’s natural beauty, providing an experience for guests that respects and emanates its context. Design inspiration is drawn from the fluid forms of the nearby bays and coastal granite rock formations while paying homage to the character of the National Park they nestle into. The warmth of Tasmanian timbers bathe the interiors. Offcuts of Tasmanian oak, Blackwood joinery and the only plywood to be manufactured locally, emphasize a Tasmanian experience.

    © Dianna Snape
    © Dianna Snape

    The modest budget led to a creative use of utilitarian and common materials. Tasmanian-made structural plywood is used for floors and ceilings, and offcuts of Tasmanian Oak are applied in a random configuration to the walls with different thicknesses, providing interest as the light shifts and changes. Utilizing and showcasing utilitarian and natural materials in innovative ways creates a unique atmosphere reflective of place. The exterior protective shell is made of durable hardwood that is charred, providing a durable, ember proofed exterior that creates a recessive backdrop, ensuring the pavilions are visually discreet.

    © Dianna Snape
    © Dianna Snape

    An experiential highlight is the netted, hammock-like balustrades. Recognizing the desire to retain views that a standard balustrade would interrupt, the unique solution was devised providing a novel opportunity for relaxing and enjoying the incredible setting. Liminal’s investment in community and place generating design ensures the Coastal Pavilions are an immersive, sustainable, site-specific experience for guests while acknowledging the privilege to inhabit a beautiful part of the world.

    © Dianna Snape
    © Dianna Snape
    Conceptual Diagrams
    Conceptual Diagrams
    © Dianna Snape
    © Dianna Snape

    Project location

    Cite: "Coastal Pavilions at Freycinet Lodge / Liminal Architecture" 01 Aug 2019. ArchDaily.

