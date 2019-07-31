Odile Decq Unveils Her First Residential Skyscraper in Barcelona

Save this picture! Antares. Image Courtesy of Studio Odile Decq

Odile Decq has unveiled the design for her first new residential building and luxury skyscraper in Barcelona, Spain. Called Antares, the project will be sited along the Mediterranean Sea. In addition to the architecture, Odile also designed the interiors. Antares was made to be a unique addition to the Barcelona skyline by taking the form of a distinctive architectural tower.

Working with the Shaftesbury Asset Management Group, the team’s tower will also Decq’s first building in Barcelona. “Antares is my first residential development and its design speaks to the heart of my philosophy to bring originality and innovation to everything I do,” said Odile Decq. “I hope Antares sets a new standard for what a luxury building can be. From the building’s architecture, which embraces the beauty of the surrounding Barcelona area, all the way to the finishes in the interiors, I have taken the utmost care and consideration into every aspect of its design.”

Antares will feature 89 residences and rise 30 stories. The building will offer a selection of 1 to 4 bedroom residences and duplexes. Homes will feature balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and terraces providing panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea, the Catalan capital and the surrounding mountains. The building is located on Avinguda Diagonal, steps away from The Museu Blau, the main center of the Museu de les Ciències Naturals, and the Centre de Convencions Internacional de Barcelona. Antares will feature an infinity pool on the building’s roof; a separate floor of wellness amenities including a state-of-the-art gym, yoga room, indoor pool and sauna, treatment rooms and relaxation areas; and spacious private garden area and porte-cochère.

“We are excited to be collaborating with Odile Decq to bring a truly unique development to the Barcelona residential market. Antares will feature artful design, exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail that together provides a compelling offering we are confident buyers will respond well to,” said Philippe Camus, the Chief Executive Officer of The Shaftesbury Asset Management Group, the European real estate investment, fund and asset management firm.

Antares is is currently under construction and the team plans to launch sales fall 2019. You can find out more about the project at http://www.antaresbarcelona.com/

News via Studio Odile Decq