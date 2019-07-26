World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. Australia
  5. Arkim
  6. 2019
  7. Sam Sam Korean Chicken and Beer / Arkim

Sam Sam Korean Chicken and Beer / Arkim

  • 03:00 - 26 July, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Sam Sam Korean Chicken and Beer / Arkim
Save this picture!
Sam Sam Korean Chicken and Beer / Arkim, © nguyen dang
© nguyen dang

© nguyen dang © nguyen dang © nguyen dang © nguyen dang + 13

  • Architects

    Arkim

  • Location

    Cnr La Trobe St &, Swanston St, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

  • Category

    Restaurants & Bars

  • Client

    Sam Sam Korean Chicken and Beer

  • Area

    24.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    nguyen dang
Save this picture!
© nguyen dang
© nguyen dang

Text description provided by the architects. Sam Sam’s interior explores a sense of elegance and modesty with its clean, perpendicular and tiled design that flows continuously around the walls, floors and furniture, forming soft curved surfaces along the corners of the space. Similar to Sam Sam’s menu, its overall scheme, lighting features, and seating layout also gives a contemporary approach to the retro style of the 60s and the architecture of traditional Korean public baths.

Save this picture!
© nguyen dang
© nguyen dang

The aim of this project is to create a new twist on a classic design. Bound into a truly innovative world of contemporary fashion, this concept depicts the blurred boundaries between modern Korean interior style and western architecture language. While driven by the recent trend in Korean architecture of “Modern Minimal Interior Design”, the continuous lines and three-dimensional geometry becomes the main language of the interior space.

Save this picture!
© nguyen dang
© nguyen dang

Significantly, the spatial concept also needed to be incorporated with Sam Sam’s branding concept of ‘casual and fun Korean dining’. In doing so, the overall scheme of the project gives a sense of a public bath architecture that is still part of Korean culture today. This then explores the possibility of adapting cultural and traditional architecture into a more contemporary setting.

Save this picture!
Proposed Floor Plan
Proposed Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Shopfront Elevation
Shopfront Elevation

This small-scale restaurant (17m2 of dining area) is constituted to have more than 12 seats including self-ordering kiosks, a counter and bar area. With this programme, our team played with different types of compositions, configurations and layouts such as elevating the main seating area to create dimensions in a compact space. My team also added a sense of sophistication and uniqueness in the project by embracing the seating style of public baths while curving their edges to emphasize continuity and minimalism.

Save this picture!
© nguyen dang
© nguyen dang

This idea became one of the challenges the team had to resolve since the tiles used were not made for an unconventional scale and design. The team had to calculate and run through all the tile work in 3d to make all the lines and elements continuous no matter how many corners and level changes there were.

Save this picture!
© nguyen dang
© nguyen dang

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Arkim
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Australia
Cite: "Sam Sam Korean Chicken and Beer / Arkim" 26 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921824/sam-sam-korean-chicken-and-beer-arkim/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream