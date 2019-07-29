World
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. China
  5. ARCHSTUDIO
  6. 2017
  Courtyard Villa / ARCHSTUDIO

Courtyard Villa / ARCHSTUDIO

  • 02:00 - 29 July, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Courtyard Villa / ARCHSTUDIO
Courtyard Villa / ARCHSTUDIO, Facade. Image © Ning Wang
Facade. Image © Ning Wang

Bird's eye view. Image © Ning Wang
Terrace. Image © Ning Wang
Living room. Image © Ning Wang
Guest room. Image © Ning Wang

  • Architects

    ARCHSTUDIO

  • Location

    Tangshan, Hebei, China

  • Category

    Housing

  • Lead Architect

    Wenqiang Han

  • Architectural & interior design

    Jiang Zhao, Bo Hu

  • Site area

    820 m2

  • Area

    265.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Ning Wang

  • Structural Design

    Yong Zhang

  • Electrical & plumbing Design

    Baowei Zheng

  • HVAC consultation

    JAGA
Terrace. Image © Ning Wang
Terrace. Image © Ning Wang

Text description provided by the architects. The project is situated on a flat site in the suburbs, which is surrounded by orchards, farmland and rivers, boasting beautiful landscape. On the west side is a grain processing factory, which is an enclosed architecture with pitched roofs designed by ARCHSTUDIO in previous years. There was originally a wooden house on the site, with a typical structure commonly seen a decade ago. To improve the quality of space, the house owner decided to demolish it and build a new architecture on the site. The newly built house mainly functions as a leisure and vacation space, serving for not only living but also receiving guests.

Aerial view. Image © Ning Wang
Aerial view. Image © Ning Wang
Bird's eye view. Image © Ning Wang
Bird's eye view. Image © Ning Wang

Architectural form derived from traditional Chinese courtyard dwellings
The design concept is derived from courtyard dwellings (Siheyuan), a kind of traditional Chinese residence. Siheyuan has an inward-facing architectural structure, with buildings arranged around a central courtyard. The exterior of Siheyuan is closed, while the interior courtyard is completely open, which offers little privacy for the occupants.

Concept diagram
Concept diagram
Exteriors. Image © Ning Wang
Exteriors. Image © Ning Wang
Terrace. Image © Ning Wang
Terrace. Image © Ning Wang

Based on site conditions and the main functions of the project, ARCHSTUDIO decided to construct the house by borrowing and transforming the architectural pattern of traditional Siheyuan. The design team arranged four rooms on different sides in a scattered way, added a roof to the "courtyard" and turned it into a hall, and made the exteriors of the hall transparent and open, thereby letting the hall blend with the pleasant outdoor scenery, and ensuring the privacy of individual living spaces and openness for reception activities.   

Entrance. Image © Ning Wang
Entrance. Image © Ning Wang

Yards inside, terraces outside
The entire architecture is based on the pedestal, with the four rooms independently set on four corners, together outlining the boundary of the house. The four rooms are all inward-facing, and each of them contains a yard inside. With different scales, those yards bring landscape and natural light into the interior. The house consists of private living areas and service spaces, including bedrooms, study, kitchen, and equipment room, all of which are separate from one anotherto avoid interference.

Architecture model. Image Courtesy of ARCHSTUDIO
Architecture model. Image Courtesy of ARCHSTUDIO

The four rooms jointly support a pitch roof, under which is a flexible public area for accommodating various activities such as reception, dining and piano playing. Thanks to transparent glass windows and doors, public activities can be extended to the outdoor terraces on four sides, where people can enjoy the refreshing greenery.

Living room. Image © Ning Wang
Living room. Image © Ning Wang
Living room facing study. Image © Ning Wang
Living room facing study. Image © Ning Wang

Austere beauty of materials
ARCHSTUDIO well handled the relationship among space, structure and materials, and tried to present the natural beauty of materials based on the characteristics of rural leisure space. The four rooms use steel framework and concrete slabs, with the wooden formwork of the in-situ concrete slabs exposed in the interior spaces. Beige shale bricks were utilized to construct the walls. The walls are composed of two vertical layers of bricks, with a thermal insulation layer in between, which improves the thermal performance, ensures identical material texture of the interior and exterior brick walls, and hides framework as well as pipes and wires of equipment.

Kitchen. Image © Ning Wang
Kitchen. Image © Ning Wang
Details. Image © Ning Wang
Details. Image © Ning Wang

In the inner yards, large areas of the brick walls leave hollows, hence allowing natural air ventilation and light penetration. Pedestal surfaces, either inside or outside, are also paved with beige bricks. The pitched roof of the public area adopts wooden ribbed beams, with the rooftop clad in charred wood tiles. The combination of wood and bricks produces an austere, warm and natural interior ambience. In addition, the fireplace, dining table and piano further identify different public activity areas.

Guest room. Image © Ning Wang
Guest room. Image © Ning Wang
Guest room details. Image © Ning Wang
Guest room details. Image © Ning Wang

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ARCHSTUDIO
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing China
Cite: "Courtyard Villa / ARCHSTUDIO" 29 Jul 2019. ArchDaily.

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Facade. Image © Ning Wang

四合宅 / 建筑营设计工作室

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

