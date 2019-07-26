World
M.I. Bookstore / HMA Architects & Designers, © Eiichi Kano
© Eiichi Kano

© Eiichi Kano

  • Interiors Designers

    HMA Architects & Designers

  • Location

    No. 640, Harbin Street, Nangang District, Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, China

  • Category

    Interior Design

  • Lead Architect

    Saunaam Yip

  • Design Team

    Jiajin Fan, Min Zhou, Fei Yuan

  • Area

    2000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Eiichi Kano

  • Engineering

    Harbin institute of architectural design

  • Client

    Jinjue harbin
© Eiichi Kano
© Eiichi Kano

Text description provided by the architects. With an overall area of nearly 2000㎡, the project is located at 6F-8F, Jinjue Plaza, Nangang District, Harbin. At the beginning of the design, we were inspired by Greater Khingan Mountains where new lives are bred under snow in Winter, the land is fertile, sunshine is opulent, water is abundant, and everything is full of vigor in Spring. We adopt natural and simple materials to make people feel kind and warm, and using wood grain, steel structure and gorgeous color interspersed locally in performance, which are fantastic and powerful.

© Eiichi Kano
© Eiichi Kano

We hope that our book store can be filled with various magical power: integration and burst of all kinds of knowledge, encountering and progress of all kinds of people. People can get little surprises other than reading, such as wandering, staying, reflection, appreciation, communication.

© Eiichi Kano
© Eiichi Kano
axonometric
axonometric
© Eiichi Kano
© Eiichi Kano

People will naturally be attracted by this large book tower in the center of book store, which is like a towering tree with power, life and connotation. Coming in from the ground glass window in the south, sunshine goes through the book tower in the center and forms a light and shade effect where coexisted with virtuality and reality. And that is the moment we are in. Sitting on the floor in knots, we meet another self or others during the process of reading books.

© Eiichi Kano
© Eiichi Kano
© Eiichi Kano
© Eiichi Kano

Walking up step by step around the book tower, people can see the quiet reading room on the 7th floor and the heavy traffic outside the window with increasingly board line of sight. Which complex you are willing to stay, is up to you. On the 8th floor, you can reach the reading platform in the air through the corridor. In the reading platform which is like a small botanical garden and a nest in the tree, you can quietly read books surrounded by plants.

© Eiichi Kano
© Eiichi Kano

