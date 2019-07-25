M Villa / D1 architectural studio

+ 37

Architects D1 architectural studio

Location Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam

Category Apartments

Lead Architect Tan Nguyen

Design Team Thien Thanh Nguyen, Thinh Nguyen

Area 117.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Quang Tran

Clients Mark Withers

Engineering Danh Nguyen, Dien Tran

Constructor Ngoc Nguyen More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This duplex villa is situated on a 600-m2 land plot adjacent to the Hoi An River in Quang Nam Province, Vietnam. The surrounding context is still wild and under-developed, with lots of nipas being the signature tree of the area.

The challenge of this project is to effectively exploit the surrounding landscape and inject soul into the project via the use of local materials. Moreover, the project has to be able to endure the harsh climate in Hoi An, with a long rainy season and a very cold winter. Even worse, this location witnesses frequent storms and floods every year.

D1 proposes the idea of using a large coconut leaf roof covering the function. From a distance, the villa looks like a large tent. Living areas are positioned on the exterior while the interior space inside is reserved for resting. At the same time, both spaces are seamlessly connected to the surrounding nature.

To effectively take advantage of the beautiful surrounding landscape, the design minimizes walls to the max in order to maximize wide angle. All functions are arranged vertically, leaving the ground floor open, flexible, and easy to move in case water level rises during heavy rainy season.

Local materials and skilled craftsmanship are greatly employed. This helps create a harmonically integration between the project and its surrounding scenes and landscape. More importantly, this allows for the preservation and promotion of traditional crafting villages amid today’s mass production age in Vietnam.