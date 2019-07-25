Impluvium Minora House / CU4 Arquitectura

+ 36

Architects CU4 Arquitectura

Location Alboraya, Spain

Category Houses Interiors

Lead Architects Manuel Martín Poyatos – Anna Ferrer Castillo

Other Participants MADEP constructora

Area 1593.06 ft2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Daniel Rueda

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. This small house is articulated around an open patio conceived as the center of the house. As in the Roman domus, the atrium nourishes all rooms with air and light. This also allows the expansion of housing, enhancing internal-external relations.

It has a garage on the ground floor and a hall where the staircase is located. On the first floor, the housing program is developed, consisting of a living-dining room-kitchen that leads to the street and an interior patio, and a bedroom with ventilation and lighting through the patio.

The facade of the house is completely redesigned, although maintaining the classic materials of a single family home belonging to a small population.