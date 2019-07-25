Impluvium Minora House / CU4 Arquitectura

-
Architects
-
LocationAlboraya, Spain
-
Category
-
Lead ArchitectsManuel Martín Poyatos – Anna Ferrer Castillo
-
Other ParticipantsMADEP constructora
-
Area1593.06 ft2
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. This small house is articulated around an open patio conceived as the center of the house. As in the Roman domus, the atrium nourishes all rooms with air and light. This also allows the expansion of housing, enhancing internal-external relations.
It has a garage on the ground floor and a hall where the staircase is located. On the first floor, the housing program is developed, consisting of a living-dining room-kitchen that leads to the street and an interior patio, and a bedroom with ventilation and lighting through the patio.
The facade of the house is completely redesigned, although maintaining the classic materials of a single family home belonging to a small population.