Mooy Store / WeWantMore

Architects WeWantMore

Location Lombardenvest 19, 2000 Antwerp, Belgium

Category Store

Lead Architects Creative Director Ruud Belmans, Creative Director Branding Michiel de Vreede, Design Director Interior Carine Aussems

Design Team Interior Designer Pauline Schellens, Interior Designer Kathy Van de Velde, Graphic Designer Jochem de Weerdt and Project Manager Caio Bombeke

Area 120.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs BILD Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The starting point for the Mooy brief was the founder’s belief in the natural beauty of every woman. With some carefully selected healthy dishes on the one hand and premium skincare products on the other, Mooy wanted to cater both to the inner as the outer beauty of its clients. A concept we translated in a brand identity and interior design inspired by the round shape of a 'tache de beauté - one of 7 attributes of female beauty.

The challenge for this 120 m² shop location was finding a concept that could bring the two mindsets together in one space. We found the answer in our vision for the brand identity, establishing two distinctive areas defined by the same round shape, quite literally creating two beauty spots: one for the inner and one for the outer body. The duality of the concept was reinforced by the use of two entrances, attracting people with two different interests.

A special feature in the design is the circular wall niche filled with custom- and handmade paper flowers. The terrazzo used for tables, kitchen and toilets, as well as the liquid floor were tailor-made to correspond with the different shades of pink of the brand identity.

The light fixtures were designed to evoke a natural, organic feeling. The result was an interior design with two very impactful circles and multiple shades of pink in a leading role, creating a strong visual link with the brand design.