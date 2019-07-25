World
  Restaurant y Sea / Vector Architects

Restaurant y Sea / Vector Architects

  • 23:00 - 25 July, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Restaurant y Sea / Vector Architects
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

A Close-up of the Waffle Beams and Skylight. Image © Shengliang Su space under roof. Image © Shengliang Su aerial veiw. Image © Shengliang Su A Close-up of Waffle Beams. Image © Shengliang Su

  • Architects

    Vector Architects

  • Location

    Beidaihe New District, China

  • Category

    Restaurant

  • Principal Architect

    Gong Dong

  • Project Architect

    Kai Zhang

  • Design/Construction Management

    Chen Liu, Dongping Sun

  • Design Team

    Xiaokai Ma, Cunyu Jiang, Peng Zhang

  • Area

    713.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Shengliang Su, Hao Chen

  • Site Architect

    Zhao Zhang, Dan Tu

  • Structural & MEP Engineering

    China Academy of Building Research

  • Structural Consultant

    Congzhen Xiao, Dewen Chu

  • Lighting Consultant

    X Studio, School of Architecture, Tsinghua University

  • Client

    Beijing Rocfly Investment (Group) Co., Ltd.
    • More Specs Less Specs
aerial veiw. Image © Shengliang Su
aerial veiw. Image © Shengliang Su

Text description provided by the architects. After the "Seashore Library" and "Seashore Chapel", "Restaurant y Sea" completes the trilogy of Vector Architects' seashore series at Aranya Community in Beidaihe New District. The restaurant is situated right behind the library across the beach. We initiated the design by investigating how to create a coexisting relationship with the mighty solid library volume.

dusk view of south facade. Image © Hao Chen
dusk view of south facade. Image © Hao Chen
dusk view of northwestern facade. Image © Hao Chen
dusk view of northwestern facade. Image © Hao Chen

The library is a spiritual place with a clear boundary. The natural elements, like wind, light and surrounding views, are defined and shaped throughout the space where people can gaze upon the sea while sitting in the terraced library. As for the restaurant, we intend to establish a dispersed and a more casual everyday atmosphere. Instead of the seascape being the visual focus for people, as it is in the library, it acts as the backdrop in the restaurant. People will notice what happens on the sea as they dine and inadvertently glance towards it.

model
model
1F plan
1F plan
sections
sections

Trees are interlocked within the fragmented spatial boundary and courtyards. The architecture appears as a non-directional canopy floating above the undulant landscape, looming in the woods. From top to bottom, the tree crowns, building roof, and dining area underneath constitute the three major layers in the section sequentially. Tree branches sway with the sea breeze and cast their shadow through the skylights onto the wall and floor. The dining space becomes animated with the flickering of light and shadow, cultivating another dimension of indirect engagement between space and nature.

space under roof. Image © Shengliang Su
space under roof. Image © Shengliang Su
space under roof. Image © Shengliang Su
space under roof. Image © Shengliang Su
staircase to roof terrace. Image © Shengliang Su
staircase to roof terrace. Image © Shengliang Su

The inner tree courtyards bring light and airflow deep into the restaurant, and at the same time, like hinges, they anchor the space. The courtyards simultaneously divide and connect the surrounding spaces. The full height fair-faced cast-in-place concrete walls of the courtyards resist the sheer force of the whole building, which makes it possible to support the load of the thick eaves on columns of only 120mm in diameter. This way, the slender steel elements, similar in diameter to the surrounding tree trunks, blend in the surrounding woods.

waiting area. Image © Shengliang Su
waiting area. Image © Shengliang Su
restaurant interior. Image © Shengliang Su
restaurant interior. Image © Shengliang Su
A Close-up of Waffle Beams. Image © Shengliang Su
A Close-up of Waffle Beams. Image © Shengliang Su

There is no designated main entrance for the restaurant. Instead, clear glass sliding doors are placed along the perimeter, which, when fully opened, cause the spatial boundary to disappear, turning the building into a "pavilion". People can approach the dining space from any direction. They will firstly step into a transitional space with a lowered eave, and then gradually walk into the main dining area under a raised-up central roof, illuminated by immersive natural light.

courtyard. Image © Shengliang Su
courtyard. Image © Shengliang Su
courtyard. Image © Shengliang Su
courtyard. Image © Shengliang Su

We consciously reduce the interference of excessive side light by controlling the clear height of the eaves, in order to create an atmosphere of being under a floating "cloud" as a result of the light-filtering waffle beams. The waffle beams remit the need for strictly aligned  load-bearing elements and minimize the amount of structural walls, which help achieve the staggered fluidity of the plan.

restaurant interior. Image © Hao Chen
restaurant interior. Image © Hao Chen

We envision that each type of architecture can essentially refer to a unique lifestyle as well as the emotional expression corresponding to it. These various public spaces take on a meaning beyond that of an everyday space. The demand of people's lives sculpts them, while in the other way around these spaces affect people's lives.

restaurant interior. Image © Shengliang Su
restaurant interior. Image © Shengliang Su

Light, wind and view in architecture are all the paths leading people to interact with nature. They closely integrate people with the outside world, and ultimately, an everyday space will imply a kind of spiritual meaning.

View from space under the roof to Seashore Library. Image © Hao Chen
View from space under the roof to Seashore Library. Image © Hao Chen

Vector Architects
Steel Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant China
Cite: "Restaurant y Sea / Vector Architects" 25 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921576/restaurant-y-sea-vector-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

© Shengliang Su

海边y餐厅 / 直向建筑

