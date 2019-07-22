98 Winery / S PLUS ONE architecture

World
Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii | Nacasa & Partners
© Koji Fujii | Nacasa & Partners

© Koji Fujii | Nacasa & Partners

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii | Nacasa & Partners
© Koji Fujii | Nacasa & Partners

Text description provided by the architects. The project site is the place where it located in the north side of Fukuori Koshu city Yamanashi prefecture where a plan site is an excellent production center of the Koshu kind of wine. Fukuori is the are that can overlook Mt Fuji in the south direction. There was a mulberry field of sericulture. There are some old traditional Japanese houses in this area and people have been living. The client wishes I made wine that means terroir this area here where it faces the south of slope.

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii | Nacasa & Partners
© Koji Fujii | Nacasa & Partners
Save this picture!
Plan - Manufacturing Building
Plan - Manufacturing Building
Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii | Nacasa & Partners
© Koji Fujii | Nacasa & Partners

Terraced fields built by piling up slate stones that include iron content spread out, the field changed from the rice field, mulberry field to druit firms. It has been inherited from generation to generation. The site of this winery planed these fields and rice paddies that have been abandoned and are no longer cultivated of efficient use and open to the depopulated winery.

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii | Nacasa & Partners
© Koji Fujii | Nacasa & Partners

The architect planed 3 parts of place, one is the place to brew which built made with iron we call IRON, second is the place to storage of wine which built made with stone and slate stone call STONE third is the place to sale and facility which aims at local people exchange which built made with wood we call WOOD.

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii | Nacasa & Partners
© Koji Fujii | Nacasa & Partners
Save this picture!
Elevations - Commercial Building
Elevations - Commercial Building
Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii | Nacasa & Partners
© Koji Fujii | Nacasa & Partners

The WOOD has been placed of wide windows which can look at Mt Fuji. The structure of these 3 architects also same as materials which are iron, concrete, wood. We aimed to utilize the material of areas iron, stone, wood, soil, wind, and attachment of adds to with progress of the time which like wine and the place that is loved in the area.

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii | Nacasa & Partners
© Koji Fujii | Nacasa & Partners

S PLUS ONE architecture
Wood Steel Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Winery Japan
