Open Call for Finland's Pavilion at 2020 Venice Biennale

Save this picture! The Alvar Aalto -designed Pavilion of Finland in the Giardini, Venice. Image © Ugo Carmeni

Archinfo Finland is seeking exhibition proposals for the pavilion of Finland at the 2020 Venice Biennale. The exhibition will be situated in the Alvar Aalto-designed Pavilion of Finland in the Giardini Biennale Park.

Of the proposals submitted by the 8th of August, up to six will be invited for further development in Stage 2, which closes on 10th September 2019. Submissions will be accepted by either individuals or cross-disciplinary teams, and each team must include one or more members who are Finnish citizens or based in Finland.

We are looking forward to a wide range of exhibition proposals that stem from topical issues relevant to Finnish architecture while resonating with a wide international audience and the global architecture community. The winning proposal will be suited for presentation in the context of the Venice Biennale and take into consideration the special nature of the Pavilion itself.

-Hanna Harris, Commissioner, Director of Archinfo Finland and Chair of Jury Panel

The winning exhibition proposal will be chosen by a panel including Beatrice Galilee, Independent Curator based in New York, Anniina Koivu, Writer, Curator and Educator based in Milan and Lausanne, Tuomas Siitonen, Architect, Graphic Designer and Exhibition Designer based in Helsinki, Ilkka Suppanen, Architect and Designer based in Milan and Helsinki, and Hanna Harris, Commissioner, Director of Archinfo Finland and Chair of the Panel.

For more information on the submission requirements, visit the official website of the competition here.

Recently, the curator of the 17th International Exhibition Hashim Sarkis introduced the theme of the next year’s event “How will we live together?”. La Biennale Architettura 2020 will take place at Venice’s Giardini and Arsenale from May 23 to November 29, 2020.