  • 00:00 - 23 July, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Far Homestay House / D1, © Quang Tran
  • Architects

    D1

  • Location

    Vietnam

  • Category

    Houses Interiors

  • Lead Architects

    Tan Nguyen

  • Design Team

    Nhung Vu, Thien Thanh Nguyen

  • Area

    177.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
Text description provided by the architects. Far Homestay is built for a newly married couple who seek a residence they can both stay and operate a small homestay business near the sea at the same time.

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
Ground floor plan / Side elevation
© Quang Tran
The project is located at prime location less than 200 meters from the beach in Central Vietnam and is surrounded by peaceful, undeveloped wilderness.

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
Longitudinal section
© Quang Tran
The proposed solution by D1 satisfies business-cum-dwelling requirement while best utilizes all available factors surrounding the landscape. On the ground floor lies the spacious common space with communal kitchen and dining table where people can gather and share meals. The four guest rooms are located on the 1st floor while the owners' residence is pushed to the top (2nd floor) allowing for utmost privacy. There's also a rooftop for extra hanging out and environment contemplation.

© Quang Tran
In order to create weather enduring, beautiful aesthetic reflecting the nature of seaside landscape, we use a combination of wood and rock as major materials. Additionally, due to tight budget constraint, we exploit raw beauty of natural materials to the max and only install glass wall where it is absolutely needed. Traditional and local materials are also effectively used in this work, such as stone, natural wood, grindstone, abrasive bath, bamboo wall, etc., allowing for meaningful soul infusion into the project.

© Quang Tran
