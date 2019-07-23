Far Homestay House / D1

-
Architects
-
Location
-
Category
-
Lead ArchitectsTan Nguyen
-
Design TeamNhung Vu, Thien Thanh Nguyen
-
Area177.0 m2
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
-
ClientsBinh Nguyen
-
EngineeringDien Tran
More Specs
Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Far Homestay is built for a newly married couple who seek a residence they can both stay and operate a small homestay business near the sea at the same time.
The project is located at prime location less than 200 meters from the beach in Central Vietnam and is surrounded by peaceful, undeveloped wilderness.
The proposed solution by D1 satisfies business-cum-dwelling requirement while best utilizes all available factors surrounding the landscape. On the ground floor lies the spacious common space with communal kitchen and dining table where people can gather and share meals. The four guest rooms are located on the 1st floor while the owners' residence is pushed to the top (2nd floor) allowing for utmost privacy. There's also a rooftop for extra hanging out and environment contemplation.
In order to create weather enduring, beautiful aesthetic reflecting the nature of seaside landscape, we use a combination of wood and rock as major materials. Additionally, due to tight budget constraint, we exploit raw beauty of natural materials to the max and only install glass wall where it is absolutely needed. Traditional and local materials are also effectively used in this work, such as stone, natural wood, grindstone, abrasive bath, bamboo wall, etc., allowing for meaningful soul infusion into the project.