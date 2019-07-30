World
The Republique Store / ARCHETYPE

  • 20:00 - 30 July, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
The Republique Store / ARCHETYPE
© Here Space Photography
© Here Space Photography

© Here Space Photography

  • Interiors Designers

    ARCHETYPE

  • Location

    Chengdu, Sichuan, China

  • Category

    Interior Design

  • Lead Architects

    Louis Liao

  • Design Team

    Fei Xue, Simon Zhang, Tokay Yu, Zoey Zheng

  • Client

    The REPUBLIQUE

  • Lighting Design

    Oway Lighting Solution

  • Area

    313.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Here Space Photography
© Here Space Photography
© Here Space Photography

“Pan” Commercial Area
Along with the pace of urban renewal in Chengdu, the emergence of more and more commercial space spontaneously formed Pan-TaikooLi or Pan-Chunxi Road commercial Area, radiate towards to Chengdu city center freely. Either are they interesting or fashionable, or boldly designed, or full of feelings. But they are constantly supplied with fresh blood for the new Chengdu.

© Here Space Photography
© Here Space Photography

「THE REPUBLIQUE 廾界」 located in the ground floor store of Mirror Plaza in Dongda Street. Blurry commercial image and complex environment of surroundings caused by scattered sale or rent are the common predicament that mature commercial business are facing. Quality improvement of consumption environment needs be addressed. The perfect location and continuously operation of buyer store about 5 years let 「THE REPUBLIQUE 廾界」acquire the precondition of standing out in the messy environment. And the Urban Renewal we want to do is a fashionable RENEWAL based on time and memory.

© Here Space Photography
© Here Space Photography

What is 「THE REPUBLIQUE 廾界」?
The appearance of fashion, actually is the embodiment of the self. We hope to build a world of space which has a great consensus to inclusive fashionable and individual character.

Axonometric drawing
Axonometric drawing

This is 「THE REPUBLIQUE 廾界」.
Light, is gift for space design from nature. BREAK walls, let lights come in. Light and shadow divide the wall into indoor and outdoor space with very different impressions.

© Here Space Photography
© Here Space Photography

The bricks’ sense of the age partly eliminated the unexpected impression of store facade in the surrounding environment. The mass and new building technique of grey and glass bricks ensure the independent and outstanding brand visual image. The rational of space, the intelligence of products, and the perceptual of people inside are the multi-aspects of the world and each individual.

© Here Space Photography
© Here Space Photography

Brick shaped elements always get throughout interior space, geometric elements are deconstructed in design, combined with longitudinal walls bring a completed and transparent impression for the space to breathe freely. We remove the physical space sense of "boundary", but also erase the invisible "boundary" among people. As the transition from cold grey to warm brick-red, pass through with the nude. Boundary, and also non-boundary.

© Here Space Photography
© Here Space Photography
© Here Space Photography
© Here Space Photography

Times are changing, the pursuits of good things of us will not change. 「THE REPUBLIQUE 廾界」is the periodical answer sheet of our City Renewal road. On this road, dare not to say the next MUST be better, but we are working on it.

© Here Space Photography
© Here Space Photography
© Here Space Photography
© Here Space Photography

Project location

Cite: "The Republique Store / ARCHETYPE" 30 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921432/the-republique-archetype/> ISSN 0719-8884

