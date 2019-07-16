The Sports Pavilion / Horomystudio

+ 38

Architects Horomystudio

Location St Petersburg, Russia

Category Gymnasium

Architect in Charge Olga Vetosheva

Design Team Eduard Zakharov

Area 113.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Timur Turgunov

Text description provided by the architects. The sports pavilion with an area of 113 m2 was built in the suburbs of Saint Petersburg in 2015. The project is notable not only for its elegant architectural forms but also for unique building technologies used during its construction process.

Перед архитекторами была поставлена задача создания полноценного спортивного комплекса в условиях уже сформированного ландшафта загородного участка и острой нехватки свободного места под строительство. Так в ходе проекта павильон стал частью ландшафта, а ландшафт – частью павильона: под застройку было выделено 30 м2 лестной части участка, все деревья на которой были сохранены и интегрированы в интерьер спортивного комплекса.

The architects were faced with a task to design a complete sports facility within an existing suburban landscape and limited space. As a result, the pavilion became part of the landscape and the landscape became part of the pavilion: only 30 m2 of the forest grounds were allowed for construction with all of the trees preserved and integrated into the interior of the building.

Павильон для занятий спортом общей площадью 113 м2 построен в пригороде Санкт-Петербурга в 2015 году. Помимо изящных архитектурных решений проект отличает применение специальных строительных технологий в процессе его реализации.

The desire to preserve the trees on the building site meant that no construction equipment could be installed during the construction stage, all excavation works were done by hand and the assembly works were done by special manipulators. The basement was constructed using a top-down technique: the ground was removed level by level and the building was erected downwards.

Желание сохранить деревья, растущие на участке застройки, не позволяло завезти строительную технику, все земляные работы в рамках проекта были проведены вручную, а монтажные - за счет небольших манипуляторов. Подземный этаж построен по технологии Top-down: грунт разбирали поярусно и возводили объект сверху вниз.

The basement containing locker rooms and weight benches, the ground floor with cardio-vascular machines and the first floor accommodating a yoga gym - constitute the necessary building area requirements.

Необходимую площадь павильон набирает за счет этажей – подземного спортзала с силовыми тренажерами и раздевалкой, первого этажа с кардиотренажерами и второго этажа с залом для йоги.

The angle of the roof’s ridge brings a certain dynamic to the building’s architectural form, while the pavilion itself consists of two parts - the northern glazed part and the southern wooden part. Multi-level terraces frame the pavilion with canopies for comfortable outdoor activities in any weather. In the northern part, the terrace connects the sports pavilion with the existing bathing facility.

Динамичный объем архитектурному решению павильона придает поворот конька кровли, а сам павильон сформирован из двух частей – северной, выполненной из стекла, и южной, выполненной из дерева. К павильону примыкают многоуровневые террасы, оборудованные навесами для комфортного пребывания на улице в любую погоду. С северной стороны терраса соединяет спортивный павильон с ранее построенным банным комплексом.

The pavilion is carefully integrated into the existing landscape. The first-floor balcony is made from glass to create less shade for the site, while the gym on the ground floor is equipped with glass sliding doors that erase the borders between the interior and exterior. The building’s supporting structures situated between trees are clad with lightboxes. The steps of the terrace have built-in decorative boxes for plants.

Павильон тщательно вписан в природный ландшафт участка. Так балкон второго этажа выполнен из стекла, чтобы дополнительно не затенять участок, а зал на первом этаже оборудован стеклянными раздвижными фасадными дверями, позволяющими при желании легко стереть границы между внутренним пространством и природой за окном . Опоры комплекса, расположенные между деревьями, обшиты лайтбоксами. В ступени террасы интегрированы короба для декоративных растений.

The three floors are connected by a spiral staircase with an intricate handrailing from copper plates. The rubber-coated polymer steps enable one to safely move between the floors.

3 этажа объединяет винтовая лестница со сложным ограждением из листов меди. Ступени из прорезиненного полимерного покрытия позволяют безопасно передвигаться между этажами. Интерьерные решения павильона соответствуют высоким стандартам дизайна спортивных помещений: в проекте используются профессиональные напольные покрытия (SPORTEC® style и спортивный паркет из канадского клена MIRAGE), а так же уделено особое внимание инженерному решению естественной вентиляции помещений - для лучшего перемещения воздуха в перекрытии между 1-м и 2-м этажом предусмотрены щели.

The interior design of the pavilion meets the highest design standards for sports facilities: the project includes professional flooring (SPORTEC style and MIRAGE hardwood sports flooring), and pays special attention to the natural ventilation system - special air gaps are left between the ground floor and the second floor for better air circulation.Special design tricks, like bespoke mirror figures of famous boxers, can also be found in the interior.

Не обошлось и без чисто интерьерных «фишек» - специально для этого павильона были придуманы и изготовлены зеркальные фигуры известных боксеров.