World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Quesnel arquitectos
  6. 2018
  7. SM House / Quesnel arquitectos

SM House / Quesnel arquitectos

  • 16:00 - 16 July, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
SM House / Quesnel arquitectos
Save this picture!
SM House / Quesnel arquitectos, © Manolo R. Solis
© Manolo R. Solis

© Manolo R. Solis © Manolo R. Solis © Manolo R. Solis © Manolo R. Solis + 23

  • Project Team

    Natalia Reyes, Rodrigo Domínguez, Jorge Madera

  • Construction

    NEXUS Vivienda
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Manolo R. Solis
© Manolo R. Solis

Text description provided by the architects. The proposal consists of a single-family house surrounded by nature. The project is on the north side of the city of Mérida, in an emerging context that is being activated by single-family houses, multi-family apartments, and commercial facilities. The total surface of the plot was divided in two, using one part for the house and the other one for a future project of the family. Both proposals will be connected through a terrace on the south side of the property. 

Save this picture!
© Manolo R. Solis
© Manolo R. Solis
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Manolo R. Solis
© Manolo R. Solis

The dwelling activities required by the users were organized according to the relation between them and the level of privacy that each one demands, as well as by the climate of the site. The program is arranged in three volumes facing north to allow natural cross ventilation to regulate the interior temperature. The openings were defined by the sun’s trajectory aiming towards providing interior spaces with natural indirect lighting. 

Save this picture!
© Manolo R. Solis
© Manolo R. Solis

The volumes respond to the activities developed inside of them and are connected with the gardens. The central volume hosts the collective activities and articulates all the interior spaces through a double-height that generates two outdoor terraces, one in the ground floor and one in the upper floor. The central volume opens itself towards the back garden and allows physical and visual connections between the public interior and exterior spaces. 

Save this picture!
© Manolo R. Solis
© Manolo R. Solis

Private activities are developed in the solid elements with specific openings that regulate the interaction with the different areas of the house. A sequence of courtyards on the ground floor connects private spaces with nature. Materials are a narrative of the activities that are carried out inside. The stone and concrete surfaces wrap the spaces that require privacy and glass allows visual connections between the volumes and their surroundings.

Save this picture!
© Manolo R. Solis
© Manolo R. Solis
Save this picture!
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
Save this picture!
© Manolo R. Solis
© Manolo R. Solis

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Quesnel arquitectos
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "SM House / Quesnel arquitectos" [Casa SM / Quesnel arquitectos] 16 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921029/sm-house-quesnel-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream