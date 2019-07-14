Polo del Gusto Pavilion / EXiT architetti associati

+ 30

Architects EXiT architetti associati

Location 31053 Pieve di Soligo, Treviso, Italy

Category Pavillion

Design Team Paolo Panetto, Francesco Loschi, Giuseppe Pagano

Area 170.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Marco Zanta

Manufacturers

Clients Comune di Pieve di Soligo

Engineering David Zannoner, Diego Graziotto, Nicola Sacchetto

Collaborators Federico Durigon

Manufacturers

Text description provided by the architects. The “Polo del gusto” is a pavilion for information and expositions. A series of thin metal blades characterize the main glass façade. These elements define a strong vertical direction, in contrast with the horizontal shape of the building, and dialogue with the trees planted in the garden in front of the pavilion.

The blades color interacts with the shades of the garden that change through the seasons, leading inside the building a light that is always changing. A pavilion that dialogues with nature and provides shadows and color always different. The interiors present a minimal nature.

The floor is made of polished concrete with inert that looks like a Venetian terrazzo but with a more brutalist nature. Inside we wanted to achieve a chromatic purity - glass, metal, and concrete – that framed the in a non-rhetorical and fearful way the pre-existence and that marked clearly an abstract a temporary nature.