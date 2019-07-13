Spazio Silos, the Contemporary Box / Enzo Berti

+ 23

Text description provided by the architects. Spazio Silos is an interesting example of architectural redevelopment, restoration, and enhancement of a particular cultural heritage: a new reinterpretation of the industrial archeology through Enzo Berti designer’s eyes, his experience, and his personal style.

The project, started in 2011 and ﬁnished in 2013, is a perfect example of technologically advanced architecture, constructed with innovative systems to follow a need of energy-saving and “biocompatibility” preserving, at the same time, the historical memory of the structure and the territory.

The two buildings, in which the shavings were stored and burned, originally represented the heart of the complex. The project of restoration entailed the partition of the two towers in 4 ﬂoors connected with gangways; the spaces obtained in this way are full of “light blades” and water mirrors.

The big window walls and the panoramic roof make the Spazio Silos a perfect example of a contemporary industrial scenery.

“Spazio silos-the contemporary box” was born to become a forge of ideas, a place in which a lot of cultural and creative activities can coexist and grow in a mood of real harmony.