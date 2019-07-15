Xing Kiln Museum / YCA

+ 36

Architects YCA

Location Xingtai, Hebei, China

Category Museum

Lead Architects Yanchuan Liu, Xiaowei Tong, Yuanchen Wei, Jianlong Ma, Zizhuang Zheng, Jie Yang, Yali Ma, Chenxiao Duan

Area 3220.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs He Chen

Manufacturers Loading...

Project Management Yiqiang Meng

Construction Drawing Design Shuimujujiang Planning & Architecture Design

Manufacturer Wanyu Architectural Construction

Diagram Frank Jiang

Client Neiqiu Tourist Administration

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! south facade detail. Image © He Chen

Text description provided by the architects. The Xing Kiln Ruins is one of the top ten archaeological discoveries in China in 2012. At the excavation site, the archaeological team discovered 11 kiln remnants of the dynasty from the Northern Dynasties to the Tang Dynasty. More than 200,000 pieces of porcelain and kiln furniture shards, as well as more than 2,000 pieces of complete or recoverable objects including brick, tile, pottery, tri-color, porcelain and kiln furniture, were unearthed. The kiln found not only had a very long history but also was well preserved, and had a very rare layout pattern. After the archaeological excavation was completed, the Xing Kiln Ruins Museum was built above the site and opened to the public.

Save this picture! south facade detail. Image © He Chen

A 52m x 52m grid provides a column-free space above the site pit to meet the protection needs. The foyer and management rooms located under frame structure, and the site pit forms inside and outside two types of spaces.

The regular mode is to arrange the circulation along the perimeter of the site pit, however in this design, the main tour circulation is suspended in the air, in order to provide a more efficient and richer experience.

Ring-shaped corridors of various sizes have a positive interaction with irregularly shaped ruins. The seemingly irregular panel division lines of the exterior facade come from each circle’s tangent lines.

Responding to the Xing Kiln Museum on the north side, circle packing algorithm is also used in this building as geometric control method to form various spaces. It is the generator of interior space and skin texture.