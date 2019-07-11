World
Glenn Murcutt Unveils 2019 MPavilion Design, © Two Feathers
© Two Feathers

Glenn Murcutt’s design for the MPavilion 2019 has been revealed. The scheme relays Murcutt’s longstanding interest in buildings that make efficient use of the researched site and climatic conditions that relate to the Australian landscape. The scheme will strike a white, refined, minimalist design, and will be a milestone summer attraction for Melbourne’s Queen Victoria Gardens.

© Glenn Murcutt © Glenn Murcutt © Glenn Murcutt © Glenn Murcutt + 6

© Glenn Murcutt
© Glenn Murcutt

Prioritizing a view of the river and city skyline, the pavilion consists of a climate-responsive rectangular plan with steel frames supporting wing-like trusses covered in a tensioned translucent fabric, resulting in a buoyant white roof that will be lit from within at night. The pavilion makes use of a membrane-lined curved roof and aileron-like flaps to allow shade and rain pathways. Open along the north and south elevations, the MPavilion’s south elevation is fitted with retractable fabric blinds to provide a level of wind protection when required.

© Glenn Murcutt
© Glenn Murcutt

The MPavilion design is a crisp white building that will be lit at night like a lantern, giving the pavilion a feeling of lightness. For me, it was central to establish a sense of ‘place’ for visitors—to view from within the building, the gardens, the river, and the city.
-Glenn Murcutt AO

© Glenn Murcutt
© Glenn Murcutt

Murcutt is Australia’s only Pritzker Architecture Prize laureate, and his pavilion will be the sixth in an ongoing series.

News via: MPavilion

About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Glenn Murcutt Unveils 2019 MPavilion Design" 11 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920899/glenn-murcutt-unveils-2019-mpavilion-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

