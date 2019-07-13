World
  7. Geçit Wooden Pavilion / Stefano Pugliese + Sebastian Erazo

Geçit Wooden Pavilion / Stefano Pugliese + Sebastian Erazo

  • 21:00 - 13 July, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Geçit Wooden Pavilion / Stefano Pugliese + Sebastian Erazo
Geçit Wooden Pavilion / Stefano Pugliese + Sebastian Erazo, © Sebastian Erazo
© Sebastian Erazo

© Sebastian Erazo

© Sebastian Erazo
© Sebastian Erazo

Text description provided by the architects. The Faculty of Fine Arts and Design of Izmir University of Economics, Turkey, hosted and sponsored a Design and Woodworking Workshop directed by Architect Sebastian Erazo, and Faculty Member Architect Stefano Pugliese. The workshop had two main pedagogical aims: first, students from Interior Architecture and Industrial Design had to respond to a design brief prepared by the tutors: they were asked to activate certain areas of their campus through a spatial intervention with simple architectural actions: a roof, a wall or a bench.

© Sebastian Erazo
© Sebastian Erazo

Second, to provide the student with a method that would guide and frame their design process in strict relation with a given technique and material. In this specific case: pine wood and reclaimed agriculture mesh fabric.

© Sebastian Erazo
© Sebastian Erazo

During the first 2 days of the workshop, the students and the instructors worked in a process of collaborative design in order to define: the architectural strategy to be applied, the location to install the structure and all the constructive details to be developed in order to build in the following 3 days.

Views
Views

The challenge of this workshop was to involve the students in all design phases, leading to the experience of building a 1:1 working and usable ‘small’ architecture. Geçit is a Turkish word meaning portal, passage or gateway. This is how the students wanted to name their work, once they had built it.

© Sebastian Erazo
© Sebastian Erazo

Stefano Pugliese
Sebastian Erazo
Cite: "Geçit Wooden Pavilion / Stefano Pugliese + Sebastian Erazo" 13 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920868/gecit-wooden-pavilion-stefano-pugliese-plus-sebastian-erazo/> ISSN 0719-8884

