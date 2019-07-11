World
  Hogan House / Furumori Koichi architectural design studio

Hogan House / Furumori Koichi architectural design studio

  21:00 - 11 July, 2019
  • Curated by Martita Vial
Hogan House / Furumori Koichi architectural design studio
© Kyoko Omori
© Kyoko Omori

© Kyoko Omori

© Kyoko Omori
© Kyoko Omori

Text description provided by the architects. In the first meeting several plans and views were presented by the owner. There were also many ideas from discussions with the all four family members. Because they were considering many things so far, we definitely wanted to realize their ideas as they want.

© Kyoko Omori
© Kyoko Omori
Detail 01
Detail 01
© Kyoko Omori
© Kyoko Omori

First of all, in order to make easier discussion of the design based on the plan view, we proposed to visualize the grid as the grid beams. Also, by placing pillars and walls on the grid, we proposed them any possible plans. The grid beam was established with general carpentering technology without any special techniques or machine.

© Kyoko Omori
© Kyoko Omori
Plan
Plan
© Kyoko Omori
© Kyoko Omori

As a result, even if the family composition changed in the future, they can move walls and pillars accordingly. In recent years, by the development of computer’s software, any forms and construction methods have become possible. Hopefully in the future, we will be able to return again to the owner without relying on the privileged freedom by us alone.

© Kyoko Omori
© Kyoko Omori

Cite: "Hogan House / Furumori Koichi architectural design studio" 11 Jul 2019. ArchDaily.

