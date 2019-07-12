House Boat / Simone Micheli

+ 48

Text description provided by the architects. In the landscape of Puntaldìa, in Sardinia, the architect Simone Micheli, designed House Boat - a charming contemporary-style apartment. A space dedicated to redefine the conception of luxury, materializing the relationship between man, space, time and no longer conceived as the opulence of goods.

Removing the superfluous, the environment acquires aesthetic rigor and the value of existence emerges clearly in the attention of every detail. The project is driven by the ideal of life on a boat, always open to new adventures but perfectly organized in the management of spaces and in the optimization of functions, turning into avant-garde thinking in the balance between the future of technology and the traditional charm of the ancient art of master carpenters.

The space therefore multiplies its ability to satisfy the desires of contemporary man: in the sleeping area, for example, the door of the large wardrobe opens a bathroom area, dedicated to its guests while, in the children's room, a careful and ironic study of shapes and spaces allowed the placement of four beds.

The shapes leave the opportunity to expand, free themselves and reach the state of global well-being. The colors brighten up the space, heightening its dynamism, the shapes of the furniture create different levels that do not cease to overlap and recompose on the basis of continuous changes in perspective. The beauty of the outside world penetrates inside the apartment with large windows and generates clever mixtures of dreams and reality.

The kitchen area and the living space, whose heart is the large white sofa that transform itself into a king size bed, create an organic sigle with the blue of the sky and the green of the lawn in front. A wooden structure encloses the furnishings and in the sleeping area allows the abolition of the border between inside and outside, natural and artificial, offering strength, vigor and a clear feeling of pleasure to guests.

The bathroom area is bare, essential and dedicated to fostering the expression of the most intimate level of the man, often drowsy or closed in innumerable shells of everyday life. House Boat, therefore, represent the concretization of the “living in a boat “ idea, welcoming 8 beds in only 65 square meters.

The apartment was presented for the first time to the public during the Fuori Salone 2018 at the Lambrate Design District through a virtual and interactive exhibition called "The Precious Apartment in Puntaldìa" where the visitor was able, thanks to the power of the mind, to move around interior of the apartment in a virtual way and know the excellence of the products made by selected partner companies of Simone Micheli. An ethical and intelligent project, therefore, which goes beyond the stable concept of apartment, transforming itself into a real permanent showroom aimed at showing the excellences contained within it.