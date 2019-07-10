World
  7. Palais des Congrès & Casino Cap d’Agde / A+Architecture

Palais des Congrès & Casino Cap d’Agde / A+Architecture

  • 01:00 - 10 July, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Palais des Congrès & Casino Cap d’Agde / A+Architecture
Palais des Congrès & Casino Cap d’Agde / A+Architecture, © Camille Gharbi
© Camille Gharbi

  • Associate architect

    Philippe Escamez Architecte

  • Clients

    City of Agde

  • Executive project manager

    Arteba

  • Scenography

    Crea Factory

  • Structural engineering

    Terrell

  • Construction economics

    L’Echo

  • Utilities and electricity

    Celsius Environnement

  • Earthworks, Roads & Utility Services and electricity

    Gaxieu

  • Water supply & sanitation, Roads & Utility Services, electricity

    Prima Groupe

  • Demolition

    Ginger CEBTP

  • Thermic & environmental assessment

    Celsius Environnement

  • Landscaping

    Agence TER paysagistes / PMC Creation

  • Acoustics

    Cabinet Vincent Hedont
© Camille Gharbi
© Camille Gharbi

Text description provided by the architects. Between land and sea, between living garden, belvedere and sky, between mineral and organic: the birth of a new urban center. A+Architecture has just completed the redevelopment of a new district at the gates of Cap d’Agde. The agency has also completed two major facilities which, like two white concrete pearls, signal the renewal of this of this area, the Palais des Congrès and the Casino.

© Camille Gharbi
© Camille Gharbi

A vast gently sloping promenade links them to the port, the heart of this seaside town created by Jean Le Couteur during the Racine mission. Emblematic of the development, the Palais des Congrès has become the resort’s new showcase. Connected to the Casino by a set of circular walkways, the complex offers a formidable and unprecedented three-dimensional pedestrian square that also creates a seamless connection between the new seaside resort in Agde and its historic town located a few kilometres inland.

© Camille Gharbi
© Camille Gharbi
© Camille Gharbi
© Camille Gharbi

The Palais hall extends over three levels, all three of which connect to one of the winding walkways. A very playful spatial organisation allows easy access from inside and outside, on foot or by bicycle, to all the facility’s services: lobby, exhibition hall, offices, meeting rooms and an auditorium with a seating capacity of 1,200, where turquoise blue, the only accent colour in this white complex, evokes the waves of the Mediterranean.

© Benoit Wehrlé
© Benoit Wehrlé

A large, gently sloping square is on the roof of the complex. Perched high above the site and on one side, a panoramic room, whose shape evokes a Solen (a bivalve shell commonly called a razor shell), offers exceptional views of the entire surrounding landscape.

© Benoit Wehrlé
© Benoit Wehrlé

In close collaboration with A+Architecture, Hervé di Rosa, an artist from Sète, played with the theme of the seabed in a mischievous way to design the 2,900 m2 white metal mesh sculpture that covers the two buildings of this belvedere between land, sea and sky.

© Camille Gharbi
© Camille Gharbi

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
A+Architecture
Office

