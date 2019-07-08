World
Bienhouse / Nemo Studio
Bienhouse / Nemo Studio, © Vu Ngoc Ha
  • Architects

    Nemo Studio

  • Location

    Vietnam

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Liz Nguyen, Nghiem Phong

  • Design Team

    Aki Phuong, Hoang Xuan Hieu

  • Area

    368.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Vu Ngoc Ha
© Vu Ngoc Ha
Text description provided by the architects. Bienhouse is located in the seaside, viewing Ha Long Bay, created for renting business. Initial construction status is unfurnished interior and completely similar to other Vinhomes houses in exterior. The house has a broad view, reaching the beach with a magnificent landscape, fresh air and busy boat and yacht activities through a short walk.

© Vu Ngoc Ha
The interior of the house is designed with cautious caculation and consideration for optimal arrangement. Any places in the building can access beachy atmosphere, including bedrooms, bathrooms, corridors, stairs, rooftop, etc. Steel stairs and void located in the center of the house help to create highlights and airy space. The stairs are structured with curves, lines, hollow parts and painted outstandingly.

© Vu Ngoc Ha
Fifth floor plan
Fifth floor plan
© Vu Ngoc Ha
The bedrooms are softened in structure and maximally expanded. The furniture arranged in the bedrooms creates open and comfortable space. The materials made wall, ceilings, floors and bathroom tiles have matching tones, bringing relaxed and beachy feelings, for example, sandy yellow of polished concrete, walls and ceilings, woody brown of curtains, rugs, and green of concrete bathtub, potteries and pictures around the house.

© Vu Ngoc Ha
Rooftop on the 5th floor has a view of Ha Long Bay, where visitors can see sunrise and sunset on the
beach, relax themselves or join night parties

© Vu Ngoc Ha
