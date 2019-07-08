Bienhouse / Nemo Studio

+ 35

Architects Nemo Studio

Location Vietnam

Category Houses

Lead Architects Liz Nguyen, Nghiem Phong

Design Team Aki Phuong, Hoang Xuan Hieu

Area 368.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Vu Ngoc Ha

Manufacturers Loading...

Client Mr. Bien

Project Management Tran Vu Duong, Chu Tuan Anh

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Bienhouse is located in the seaside, viewing Ha Long Bay, created for renting business. Initial construction status is unfurnished interior and completely similar to other Vinhomes houses in exterior. The house has a broad view, reaching the beach with a magnificent landscape, fresh air and busy boat and yacht activities through a short walk.

The interior of the house is designed with cautious caculation and consideration for optimal arrangement. Any places in the building can access beachy atmosphere, including bedrooms, bathrooms, corridors, stairs, rooftop, etc. Steel stairs and void located in the center of the house help to create highlights and airy space. The stairs are structured with curves, lines, hollow parts and painted outstandingly.

The bedrooms are softened in structure and maximally expanded. The furniture arranged in the bedrooms creates open and comfortable space. The materials made wall, ceilings, floors and bathroom tiles have matching tones, bringing relaxed and beachy feelings, for example, sandy yellow of polished concrete, walls and ceilings, woody brown of curtains, rugs, and green of concrete bathtub, potteries and pictures around the house.

Rooftop on the 5th floor has a view of Ha Long Bay, where visitors can see sunrise and sunset on the

beach, relax themselves or join night parties