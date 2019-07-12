World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. United States
  5. Olson Kundig
  6. 2018
  7. Elm Coffee Roasters / Olson Kundig

Elm Coffee Roasters / Olson Kundig

  • 17:00 - 12 July, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Elm Coffee Roasters / Olson Kundig
Save this picture!
Elm Coffee Roasters / Olson Kundig, © Rafael Soldi
© Rafael Soldi

© Rafael Soldi © Rafael Soldi © Rafael Soldi © Rafael Soldi + 15

  • Architects

    Olson Kundig

  • Location

    Seattle, Washington, United States

  • Category

    Coffee Shop

  • Design Team

    Kirsten R. Murray, FAIA, Design Principal; Jeff Ocampo, LEED® AP, Project Manager; Sasha Leon, Project Architect; Margaret Undine, NCIDQ, Interior Design Staff

  • Area

    560.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Rafael Soldi

  • Clients

    Elm Coffee Roasters

  • Collaborators

    Sellen Construction, General Contractor
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Rafael Soldi
© Rafael Soldi

Text description provided by the architects. Designed to emphasize the unpretentious service and handcrafted coffee for which Elm is known, the warm and bright café on the ground floor of the new 9th & Thomas mixed-use building—also by Olson Kundig—is an inviting extension of Elm’s original café in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Soldi
© Rafael Soldi

This café and coffee retail space, located in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood, spills out into the building’s main lobby and offers a high degree of transparency to the street, inviting passersby to enter and helping establish the lobby as a central community hub. Handmade green tiles from Cerámica Suro in Mexico run along the back wall of the café and are framed by a white marble counter, creating a bright backdrop for Elm’s high-quality coffee and welcoming ambiance.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Soldi
© Rafael Soldi
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Rafael Soldi
© Rafael Soldi

“For Elm Coffee Roasters, we wanted to create a bright, optimistic backdrop for the coffee experience Elm has so beautifully crafted – one characterized by simple elegance and sincere hospitality.” –Kirsten R. Murray, FAIA, Design Principal

Save this picture!
© Rafael Soldi
© Rafael Soldi

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Olson Kundig
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop United States
Cite: "Elm Coffee Roasters / Olson Kundig" 12 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920489/elm-coffee-roasters-olson-kundig/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream