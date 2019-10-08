Casa Linda Vista / 3Arquitectura

+ 17

Houses · San Nicolás de Ibarra, Mexico Architects Authors of this architecture project 3Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project 5059.04 ft2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2017

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Interceramic

Lead Architects Rafael Alejandro Plascencia García, Marco García Ruiz, Oswin Rodrigo Guzmán Gómez

Photographs Lorena Darquea

Unit ft2

Construction Ing. Jorge Gallegos

Structural Calculation Stroika Diseño

Collaborators Paulina García / Juan Antonio Ruiz

Text description provided by the architects. Under the vocation of a space for coexistence and recreation, the project takes place in a natural environment outside the city. Context and experience emerge as guidelines for the design of a weekend house next to Lake Chapala, Jal. In order to structure this correspondence, the experiential sense of the project followed by the relationship between the land and the landscape is taken as a starting point.

A concept of open space is developed, in which the private dependencies revolve around a central and public space of coexistence. Once this relationship is established, by means of the analysis of the different levels of the site, the best layout of the volumes contained in the project program is located, with the intention of making the most of the views offered by the lake and strengthening the interaction between the outside and the inside.

The implementation of a traditional construction system with the use of local stone materials, gives us as a result a project that is strongly adapted to the context and favors the development of the trades of the community. This materiality is reflected in a large gable roof formed by a geometric grid that contains the public space, while apparent brick volumes contain the rooms arranged independently between them to provide privacy to the user.

As previously mentioned, it is a project that promotes dialogue between inside and outside. This dialogue is established through a scheme that replicates the elements of the landscape framed to present in a staging the water, sand and horizon perfectly aligned. The total conservation of the existing vegetation was essential to join the protagonists of the scenery.

A mirror of water at the entrance marks the route to the upper floor; the water again becomes present in an infinite pool that overflows to generate a visible source in the lower floor. Followed by this element, a sandbox provides a recreation area that brings the user closer to the lake; to conclude, interior patios illuminate the volumes while allowing the appreciation of existing vegetation.

Casa Linda Vista contains the necessary elements to transmit the essence of the place where it is located and to promote a leisure experience. A synergy between the natural environment and the transformed environment.