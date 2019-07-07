World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. CplusC Architectural Workshop
  6. 2015
  7. Sliding Doors / CplusC Architectural Workshop

Sliding Doors / CplusC Architectural Workshop

  • 19:00 - 7 July, 2019
  • Curated by Martita Vial
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Sliding Doors / CplusC Architectural Workshop
Save this picture!
Sliding Doors / CplusC Architectural Workshop, © Murray Fredericks
© Murray Fredericks

© Michael Lassman Photography © Murray Fredericks © Michael Lassman Photography © Michael Lassman Photography + 15

    Save this picture!
    © Michael Lassman Photography
    © Michael Lassman Photography

    Sliding Doors is a fun, lively addition to an existing Californian bungalow that creates more functional space for a young family while welcoming in the natural daylight. The clients approached CplusC to design an addition to their existing house to accommodate their growing family and changing needs. The rear of the property was well positioned to accommodate new living spaces while providing a more dynamic connection to the rear yard for the supervision of small children, and for entertaining friends and family. Two over-sized sliding doors on the rear façade allows maximum flexibility of the new living spaces.

    Save this picture!
    © Murray Fredericks
    © Murray Fredericks
    Save this picture!
    Ground Floor Plan
    Ground Floor Plan
    Save this picture!
    © Murray Fredericks
    © Murray Fredericks

    The doors can completely close off the living room during winter while allowing light to filter in. They can also be positioned so that the living room opens unobstructed to the rear yard in warmer conditions. The doors also contain a mix of opaque, clear and frosted glass louvers to allow the family to control air, light, and privacy. Because the clients were keen to teach their kids about food production and gardening, a herb garden covers the wall of the external courtyard and provides a visual link to the kitchen that enriches the experience of food preparation.

    Save this picture!
    © Michael Lassman Photography
    © Michael Lassman Photography

    Glimpses of the herb garden can be seen in the mirror splashback in the kitchen. The new works make use of materials commonly found in local construction such as timber, recycled brick, glass, and concrete. Sliding Doors cleverly uses these materials in oversized proportions which gives the space a sense of generosity not historically afforded to a bungalow. The high ceilings are timber lined, to ensure the space feels warm and inviting even in the large rooms. The kitchen receives natural task light from a large skylight, which balances the use of recycled brick internally and helps the space feel bright.

    Save this picture!
    © Michael Lassman Photography
    © Michael Lassman Photography

    View the complete gallery

    Save this project
    Share in Whatsapp
    About this office
    CplusC Architectural Workshop
    Office

    Products:

    Wood Brick

    See more:

    Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
    Cite: "Sliding Doors / CplusC Architectural Workshop" 07 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920436/sliding-doors-cplusc-architectural-workshop/> ISSN 0719-8884

    世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

    想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

    翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

    You've started following your first account!

    Did you know?

    You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

    Go to my stream