Top 300 Architecture Firms in the USA for 2019

Architectural Record has released the 2019 edition of its annual list of the Top 300 Architecture Firms in the United States. Compiled by the publication’s sister site Engineering News-Record, the list ranks firms based on architectural revenue from services performed in 2018. Gensler remains at the top for the eighth consecutive year. For more insight and comments from the leading firms, see the Architectural Record's announcement.

1. Gensler / Los Angeles

2. Perkins + Will / Chicago

3. Jacobs / Dallas

4. HDR / Omaha

5. AECOM / Los Angeles

6. HOK / St. Louis

7. HKS / Dallas

8. Stantec Inc. / Irvine

9. IBI Group Inc. / Columbus

10. Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP. / New York

11. Perkins Eastman / New York

12. CallisonRTKL / Highlands Ranch

13. CannonDesign / Grand Island

14. Populous / Kansas City

15. DLR Group / Minneapolis

16. Leo A Daly / Omaha

17. NELSON / Minneapolis

18. Corgan / Dallas

19. ZGF Architects LLP / Portland

20. Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates / New York

21. NBBJ / Seattle

22. SmithGroup / Detroit

23. Gresham Smith / Nashville

24. Page Southerland Page Inc. / Washington

25. HGA / Minneapolis

26. LPA Inc. / Irvine

27. HMC Architects / Ontario

28. Ware Malcomb / Irvine

29. NORR / Chicago

30. PBK / Houston

31. EYP / Albany

32. Flad Architects / Madison

33. Elkus Manfredi Architects / Boston

34. KTGY Architecture + Planning / Irvine

35. Cooper Carry / Atlanta

36. STUDIOS Architecture / Washington

37. Huckabee / Fort Worth

38. LS3P / Charleston

39. Architects Orange / Orange

40. Solomon Cordwell Buenz / Chicago

41. PGAL / Houston

42. Cuningham Group Architecture Inc. / Minneapolis

43. Hord Coplan Macht Inc. / Baltimore

44. Humphreys & Partners Architects / Dallas

45. Moseley Architects / Richmond

46. Tvsdesign / Atlanta

47. Robert A.M. Stern Architects / New York

48. RS&H Inc. / Jacksonville

49. Moody Nolan Inc. / Columbus

50. Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates / Northbrook

Read the full list here.