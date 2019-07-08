"You Don't Choose the Material, the Material Appears Itself With the Idea": In Conversation with Emre Arolat

In the context of the AIA Conference on Architecture 2019, Turkish architect Emre Arolat (EAA) gave ArchDaily some insights about technologies in architecture, how will the future role of the architect evolve, and the importance of the materials in his projects.

"I believe that materials should come with the idea, I mean, you don't choose the material, the material appears itself with the idea. Sometimes you need something soft and you use timber and if you need to contrast, and then you can use concrete. In some cases, for example, you choose to have a very brutal thing, or in some cases, you choose the vice versa. You're not choosing a material after that you complete a project."

