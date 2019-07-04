World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. France
  5. PPA architectures
  6. 2018
  7. Pratgraussals Events Hall / PPA architectures + Encore Heureux Architects

Pratgraussals Events Hall / PPA architectures + Encore Heureux Architects

  • 01:00 - 4 July, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Pratgraussals Events Hall / PPA architectures + Encore Heureux Architects
Save this picture!
Pratgraussals Events Hall / PPA architectures + Encore Heureux Architects, © Cyrus Cornut
© Cyrus Cornut

© Cyrus Cornut © Cyrus Cornut © Philippe Ruault © Cyrus Cornut + 26

  • ppa●architectures Partner

    Jean Manuel Puig

  • ppa●architectures Team

    Laure Alberty and Ana Castro

  • Encore Heureux Partner

    Nicola Delon

  • Encore Heureux Team

    Margot Cordier and Olivier Caudal

  • Contest Team

    Clémence Durupt, Guillaume Sicard, Floriane De Roover, Romain Léal

  • Clients

    Ville d’Albi

  • Landspace Architect

    Atelier ATP

  • Cost Control and Site Supervision

    Execo

  • Structure

    3J Technologies

  • Wood Structure

    Terrel

  • Fluids and Thermics

    Soconer

  • Kitchen Fitter

    Gamma conception

  • Acoustics

    Gamba acoustique

  • Quality Control

    Qualiconsult

  • Site Supervision

    CRX sud

  • Fire Safety Prevention

    Cap Màs Etudes

  • Timber Structure, Timber-stud Walls, Cladding, Interior Coverings

    Scop Couserans

  • Signage and Fresco

    Bonnefrite

  • Interior Carpentry

    Atelier du bois

  • Furniture

    Safra
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Cyrus Cornut
© Cyrus Cornut

Site and surroundings
On the north bank of the river Tarn, 400m as the crow flies from Albi’s celebrated Cathedral of Saint Cecilia, Pratgraussals sits in a bend on the river on the site of a former quarry, latterly appreciated for leisure and nature.

Save this picture!
© Cyrus Cornut
© Cyrus Cornut

For the new community centre, we have proposed a building that responds to the landscape, and whose morphology allows for a variety of possible future uses. The distant spire of Saint Cecilia’s Cathedral calls for a building of great simplicity, laid out horizontally, its gallery reinforcing its pedestrian links. The powerful presence of the project characterises the site, but its architecture creates the illusion of having always been there.

Save this picture!
© Cyrus Cornut
© Cyrus Cornut

The sloping roofs indicate the centre, over the main events hall, and the two extremities at the south and north correspond respectively to the main entrance and the artists’ entrance. The peripheral walkway becomes a suspended canopy, indicating the entrance. The simplicity of the volumes and combination of materials offers a double scale: a domestic scale, with particular reference to agricultural buildings, and the scale of a public building open to all.

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section

Program and form
The Pratgraussals community centre is a major amenity, part of the community, inviting, conceived to cater for the wide range of events that it needs to accommodate. The brief stipulates the construction of a large hall to seat 500, plus associated services: reception, dressing rooms, technical logistics, kitchens, management, as well as the necessary external developments in the meadow to the west, with its events stage.

Save this picture!
© Cyrus Cornut
© Cyrus Cornut

A hall designed both as an important piece of equipment for the Pause Guitare festival, and a welcoming and convivial building for multiple uses in the city of Albi. A simple brief for a community venue for parties, meetings, games and events for all ages and all passions.

Save this picture!
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

Functionality and uses
The centre of the project is the large events hall, whose roof makes it possible to adapt a reception area by decomposing it into three separate spaces, thus being able to accommodate a range of configurations. Particular care was given to ensure both natural light during the daytime, as well as the possibility to black out for shows or projections.

Save this picture!
© Cyrus Cornut
© Cyrus Cornut

At either end of this space are, to the south the main entrance to the building, and to the north a secondary entrance, providing the option of extending the events’ space out into these two additional volumes. A broad canopy protects the southern entrance from the summer sun or provides shelter from the rain. On the north side, the canopy extends out away from the building, forming an external space like a little patio giving onto the park, which can be privatised. To the east, a functional concept provides access the entire building via an internal access passage.

Save this picture!
Scenarios
Scenarios

Construction method and materials
The methodology developed was based on the following basic principles: simplicity of form, rationalised structure and efficient building techniques. The grid, defined by the building’s uses, was taken as the starting point for design. It runs through all the components of

Save this picture!
© Cyrus Cornut
© Cyrus Cornut

the project, ordering the overall conception and favouring the use of serial-produced elements. This consequently improves quality control, keeps costs in check, and optimises construction time.

Save this picture!
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

The structure of the big events hall consists of timber portal frames, enabling the 24m span across the room. The principal components are pre-assembled in the workshop and positioned on site using clear and simple assembly systems.

Save this picture!
© Hugo Segura
© Hugo Segura

This large space is covered by a zinc roof consisting of eight clearly defined pitches, contributing to the iconic form of the building. The facades are clad in timber from the Limousin region. The bases of the walls are in prefabricated concrete studded with pebbles from the neighbouring Tarn river. The materials are simple and natural, signs of basic comfort and real durability.

Save this picture!

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
PPA architectures
Office
Encore Heureux Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Community Community center France
Cite: "Pratgraussals Events Hall / PPA architectures + Encore Heureux Architects" 04 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920267/pratgraussals-events-hall-ppa-architectures-plus-encore-heureux-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream