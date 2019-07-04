World
  7. HEYTEA Day Dreamer Project at Clarke Quay Singapore / MOC DESIGN OFFICE

HEYTEA Day Dreamer Project at Clarke Quay Singapore / MOC DESIGN OFFICE

  • 20:00 - 4 July, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
HEYTEA Day Dreamer Project at Clarke Quay Singapore / MOC DESIGN OFFICE
HEYTEA Day Dreamer Project at Clarke Quay Singapore / MOC DESIGN OFFICE, entrance. Image © ArchiTranslator
entrance. Image © ArchiTranslator

facade. Image © ArchiTranslator © ArchiTranslator view into the interior. Image © ArchiTranslator light belts hidden in the wooden frame ceiling. Image © ArchiTranslator + 23

facade. Image © ArchiTranslator
Lighthouse
Not far from the Fort Canning Hill, Clarke Quay was once the most bustling wharf in Singapore. Now it no longer serves as a dock for the loading and unloading of cargoes and its original godowns were transformed into a leisure neighborhood. Here is where HEYTEA launched its first oversea shop of the DP (Daydreamer Project) series, with "lighthouse" as the design theme.

Fort canning view to Clark Quay. Image © ArchiTranslator
Fort canning view to Clark Quay. Image © ArchiTranslator
Clarke Quay nowadays. Image © ArchiTranslator
MOC DESIGN presents HEYTEA in an open form with a panoramic layout and a bright hue of white, in contrast to the dim and mysterious Clarke Quay streets in an enclosed form. Inspired by the lighthouse on the Fort Canning Hill, MOC DESIGN put up an array of 20 lamp posts within the limited space, some of which are fit with the high tables to meet the functional needs.

entrance. Image © ArchiTranslator
entrance. Image © ArchiTranslator
axonmetric
axonmetric
selfservice. Image © ArchiTranslator
The light posts dim and brighten gradually over time, just like the way a lighthouse emits light. Through the glass box at the entrance, people can see the gradual change of brightness of the lamplight. Combined with the natural light, the space presents distinctive and enchanting looks from morning to evening.

view into the interior. Image © ArchiTranslator
view into the interior. Image © ArchiTranslator
Lamp posts fit with round tables in neat array. Image © ArchiTranslator
The light belts hidden on the top surface of the wooden frame produce diffused reflection onto the ceiling, which creates the soft illumination and atmosphere for the interior. In addition, spotlights are used as visual partitions to divide the seating areas and passages.

light belts hidden in the wooden frame ceiling. Image © ArchiTranslator
light belts hidden in the wooden frame ceiling. Image © ArchiTranslator

Lighthouse gives navigational aid to ships on the sea, while the lamp posts serve a similar function. Back to the old days, people gathered together to taste tea. In this space, modern young people gather around the lamp posts and share HEYTEA. The lamp posts are designed as a symbol that guides the tea drinkers to find their cup of tea.

detail. Image © ArchiTranslator
detail. Image © ArchiTranslator
© ArchiTranslator
