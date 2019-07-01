World
Winners of AR House Awards 2019 Announced
Winners of AR House Awards 2019 Announced, House in Kamitomii, Kurashiki, Japan / General Design Co.. Image © daici ano
General Design Co’s house in Kamitomii, Kurashiki, Japan has been announced as the winner of the AR House awards 2019, joining two Highly Commended and three Commended house projects. Now in its tenth year, the awards are diverse and wide-ranging, often branching beyond the traditional remit of the dwelling to recognize originality and excellence in design of dwellings of all types.

Over 200 entries were received from around the world to be considered by a judging panel of London-based Japanese architect Takeshi Hayatsu, co-founder of Norwegian practice Manthey Kula, Beate Hølmebakk, and British architect Stephen Taylor.

General Design Co transformed the old house in Kamitomii, paring back an assemblage of additions built over generations to restore it to its original dimensions. The result was the creation of a space defined by openness and simplicity. In contrast to the general trend in Japan to demolish old houses and build afresh, the original roof was carefully preserved, with a new structure of slender timber columns constructed beneath.

The winning and commended projects, available below, are all published in full in the AR’s July/August 2019 issue, which can be ordered on the official website here.

Winner

House in Kamitomii, Kurashiki, Japan / General Design Co.

House in Kamitomii, Kurashiki, Japan / General Design Co.. Image © daici ano
House in Kamitomii, Kurashiki, Japan / General Design Co.. Image © daici ano
Highly Commended

Hamra studio residence in Gotland, Sweden /Collectif Encore

Hamra studio residence in Gotland, Sweden /Collectif Encore. Image © Michel Bonvin
Hamra studio residence in Gotland, Sweden /Collectif Encore. Image © Michel Bonvin
81 Hollybrook Grove in Dublin, Republic of Ireland / David Leech Architects

81 Hollybrook Grove in Dublin, Republic of Ireland / David Leech Architects. Image © David Grandorge
81 Hollybrook Grove in Dublin, Republic of Ireland / David Leech Architects. Image © David Grandorge
Commended

Cloister House in Perth, Australia / MORQ

Cloister House in Perth, Australia / MORQ. Image © Givlio Aristide
Cloister House in Perth, Australia / MORQ. Image © Givlio Aristide
Song House in Shanghai, China / AZL Architects

Song House in Shanghai, China / AZL Architects. Image © Yao Li
Song House in Shanghai, China / AZL Architects. Image © Yao Li
Strip House in Aichi, Japan / Kochi Architect’s Studio

Strip House in Aichi, Japan / Kochi Architect’s Studio. Image
Strip House in Aichi, Japan / Kochi Architect’s Studio. Image
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Winners of AR House Awards 2019 Announced" 01 Jul 2019. ArchDaily.

