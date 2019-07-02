Sierra Mimbres Building / Taller Hector Barroso

+ 39

Design Team Diego Rentería, Eduardo Carbajal, Silene Rivera

Engineering Ricardo Camacho

Instalations Tomás Rodríguez

Text description provided by the architects. Sierra Mimbres building is located in the western area of Mexico City, in an almost squared site, measuring fifteen times seventeen meters.

The building is positioned on top of the foundations of a preexisting house. The intention of the project was to respect its position and orientation, re-taking its structural axis, emphasizing the view towards the glen and its particular settling on the site.

The clients are three brothers, each with different needs. Three dwellings compose the architectural program and are arranged through four levels. Two dwellings with the same typology make up the first two floors of the building.

The third dwelling, a duplex, occupies the third and fourth floor (roof top), benefiting of the fifth façade where a glass pavilion stands with magnificent 180-degree views of the city.

Materials such as white concrete and steel compose the project, searching for low maintenance and a good aging of the building.