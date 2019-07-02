World
  7. Sierra Mimbres Building / Taller Hector Barroso

Sierra Mimbres Building / Taller Hector Barroso

Sierra Mimbres Building / Taller Hector Barroso
Sierra Mimbres Building / Taller Hector Barroso, © Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

  • Design Team

    Diego Rentería, Eduardo Carbajal, Silene Rivera

  • Engineering

    Ricardo Camacho

  • Instalations

    Tomás Rodríguez
© Rafael Gamo
Text description provided by the architects. Sierra Mimbres building is located in the western area of Mexico City, in an almost squared site, measuring fifteen times seventeen meters.

© Rafael Gamo
The building is positioned on top of the foundations of a preexisting house. The intention of the project was to respect its position and orientation, re-taking its structural axis, emphasizing the view towards the glen and its particular settling on the site.

© Rafael Gamo
The clients are three brothers, each with different needs. Three dwellings compose the architectural program and are arranged through four levels. Two dwellings with the same typology make up the first two floors of the building. 

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
The third dwelling, a duplex, occupies the third and fourth floor (roof top), benefiting of the fifth façade where a glass pavilion stands with magnificent 180-degree views of the city.

© Rafael Gamo
Materials such as white concrete and steel compose the project, searching for low maintenance and a good aging of the building.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Cite: "Sierra Mimbres Building / Taller Hector Barroso" [Sierra Mimbres / Taller Hector Barroso] 02 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. María Francisca González) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920065/sierra-mimbres-building-taller-hector-barroso/> ISSN 0719-8884

