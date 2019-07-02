“Concrete meets Corten” Residential and Office Building / Architekturbüro Leinhäupl + Neuber

+ 27

Design Team Petrit Pasha

Collaborators Manuel Hilmer

Text description provided by the architects. ALN built a new 3-story reinforced concrete building clad with corten steel. A monolithic cubature was created on the narrow and difficult building ground with 70% slope inclination.

Clear forms, use of recyclable and regional building materials, no composite materials and minimization of energy consumption were the guiding principles of the building concept.

The basic construction, including the flat saddle roof, consists of reinforced and fair-faced concrete. Ceilings and roof have a concrete core activation. Slope water from the mountain is used for heating and cooling.