RIBA Announces UK’s Best New Buildings

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced the 54 winners of 2019 RIBA National Awards for architecture. Presented since 1966, the awards recognize the UK’s best new construction projects. From a small rammed-stone pavilion on the site where King John signed the Magna Carta, to the vast redevelopment of one of London’s busiest transport terminals, the award-winning buildings showcase the breadth of UK architecture today.

Key trends illustrated by the 54 2019 RIBA National Award winners include: restoration and regeneration of listed and historic buildings, the ambition to create high quality cultural destinations, and pockets of exemplary volume housing. The 2019 RIBA National Award-winning buildings are recognized alongside the clients, architects and construction teams that brought the range of projects to life.

As President Ben Derbyshire states, “Despite the political and economic challenges of recent years, our 2019 RIBA National Award winners show that UK architecture is highly adaptable, immensely talented and as community-focused as ever. I am particularly heartened that more than one third (20 of 54) of our winners have creatively adapted existing buildings. Given the scale of the global environmental challenge, we must encourage sustainable development and investment in buildings of the highest quality – projects that will inspire and meet the needs of generations to come. At a time when the country is crying out for innovative, high-quality affordable housing, I am pleased we have been able to recognize some exemplar schemes. I encourage all local authorities and developers to look to these projects for inspiration and rise to the challenge of building the homes people want and need."

The 2019 RIBA National Award winners are:

168 Upper Street (London, N1) by Groupwork

(London, N1) by Groupwork 4 Pancras Square (London, W1) by Eric Parry Architects

(London, W1) by Eric Parry Architects A Restorative Rural Retreat for Sartfell (Isle of Man) by Foster Lomas

(Isle of Man) by Foster Lomas Alexandra Palace (London, N22) by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

(London, N22) by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios Battersea Arts Centre (London, SW11) by Haworth Tompkins

(London, SW11) by Haworth Tompkins Brentford Lock West Keelson Gardens (London, TW8) by Mæ with White Ink Architects

(London, TW8) by Mæ with White Ink Architects Bristol Old Vic by Haworth Tompkins

by Haworth Tompkins Coal Drops Yard (London, N1C) by Heatherwick Studio with BAM Design

(London, N1C) by Heatherwick Studio with BAM Design Collective on Calton Hill (Edinburgh, Scotland) by Collective Architecture

(Edinburgh, Scotland) by Collective Architecture Cork House (Berkshire) by MPH Architects

(Berkshire) by MPH Architects Colin Connect Transport Hub and Colin Town Square (Belfast, Northern Ireland) by Hall McKnight

(Belfast, Northern Ireland) by Hall McKnight Eddington Masterplan, Cambridge by AECOM

by AECOM Eddington, Lot 1, North West Cambridge by WilkinsonEyre with Mole Architects

by WilkinsonEyre with Mole Architects Eleanor Palmer Science Lab (London, NW5) by AY Architects

(London, NW5) by AY Architects Goldsmith Street (Norwich) by Mikhail Riches

(Norwich) by Mikhail Riches Great Arthur House (London, EC1Y) by John Robertson Architects

(London, EC1Y) by John Robertson Architects Hackney Wick Station (London) by Landolt + Brown

(London) by Landolt + Brown Hampshire House by Niall McLaughlin Architects

by Niall McLaughlin Architects Hill House Passivhaus (East Sussex) by Meloy Architects

(East Sussex) by Meloy Architects House Lessans (Saintfield, Northern Ireland) by McGonigle McGrath

(Saintfield, Northern Ireland) by McGonigle McGrath Kettle's Yard (Cambridge) by Jamie Fobert Architects

(Cambridge) by Jamie Fobert Architects Kingswood Preparatory School and Nursery (Bath) by Stonewood Design

(Bath) by Stonewood Design LAMDA (London, W14) by Niall McLaughlin Architects

(London, W14) by Niall McLaughlin Architects London Bridge Station by Grimshaw

by Grimshaw Mackintosh at the Willow (Glasgow, Scotland) by Simpson & Brown

(Glasgow, Scotland) by Simpson & Brown Mapleton Crescent (London, SW18) by Metropolitan Workshop

(London, SW18) by Metropolitan Workshop Marmalade Lane Cohousing (Cambridge) by Mole Architects

(Cambridge) by Mole Architects Merano (London, SE1) by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners with EPR

(London, SE1) by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners with EPR Music School, King's College School Wimbledon (London, SW19) by Hopkins Architects

(London, SW19) by Hopkins Architects Nevill Holt Opera (Leicestershire) by Witherford Watson Mann Architects

(Leicestershire) by Witherford Watson Mann Architects Nithurst Farm (West Sussex) by Adam Richards Architects

(West Sussex) by Adam Richards Architects North West Cambridge Utility Buildings by Robin Lee Architecture

by Robin Lee Architecture Ordsall Chord (Manchester) by BDP

(Manchester) by BDP Peter Hall Performing Arts Centre (Cambridge) by Haworth Tompkins

(Cambridge) by Haworth Tompkins Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery (London, W5) by Jestico + Whiles with Julian Harrap Architects

(London, W5) by Jestico + Whiles with Julian Harrap Architects Preston Bus Station Refurbishment by John Puttick Associates with Cassidy+Ashton

by John Puttick Associates with Cassidy+Ashton Royal Opera House Open Up (London, WC2E) by Stanton Williams

(London, WC2E) by Stanton Williams Secular Retreat (Devon) by Mole Architects with Atelier Peter Zumthor

(Devon) by Mole Architects with Atelier Peter Zumthor Sevenoaks School Science and Technology Centre and Global Study Centre by Tim Ronalds Architects

by Tim Ronalds Architects Signal Townhouses (London, SE1) by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

(London, SE1) by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris Simon Sainsbury Centre, Cambridge Judge Business School (Cambridge) by Stanton Williams

(Cambridge) by Stanton Williams South London Gallery Fire Station (London, SE15) by 6a Architects

(London, SE15) by 6a Architects Southbank Centre (London, SE1) by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios with Archer Humphryes Architects

(London, SE1) by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios with Archer Humphryes Architects Teaching and Learning Building, University of Nottingham by Make Architects

by Make Architects Television Centre (London, W12) by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris with MacCreanor Lavington, Morris+Company, dRMM, Mikhail Riches, Piercy+Co, Haptic, Archer Humphryes and Coffey Architects

(London, W12) by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris with MacCreanor Lavington, Morris+Company, dRMM, Mikhail Riches, Piercy+Co, Haptic, Archer Humphryes and Coffey Architects The Beecroft Building, University of Oxford by Hawkins\Brown

by Hawkins\Brown The Dorothy Garrod Building, Newnham College (Cambridge) by Walters & Cohen Architects

(Cambridge) by Walters & Cohen Architects The Macallan Distillery (Aberlour, Scotland) by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

(Aberlour, Scotland) by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners The Painted Hall (London, SE10) by Hugh Broughton Architects with Martin Ashley Architects

(London, SE10) by Hugh Broughton Architects with Martin Ashley Architects The Queens Diamond Jubilee Galleries (London, SW1) by MUMA LLP

(London, SW1) by MUMA LLP The Weston, Yorkshire Sculpture Park by Feilden Fowles Architects

by Feilden Fowles Architects V&A Dundee by Kengo Kuma & Associates with PiM.studio Architects and James F Stephen Architects

by Kengo Kuma & Associates with PiM.studio Architects and James F Stephen Architects Westminster Abbey Triforium Project (London, SW1) by Ptolemy Dean Architects

(London, SW1) by Ptolemy Dean Architects Writ in Water (Runnymede, Surrey) by Studio Octopi

