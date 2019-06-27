World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. United States
  5. SR Projects
  6. 2019
  7. Standard Dose Store / SR Projects

Standard Dose Store / SR Projects

  • 03:00 - 27 June, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Standard Dose Store / SR Projects
Save this picture!
Standard Dose Store / SR Projects, © David Mitchell
© David Mitchell

© David Mitchell © David Mitchell © David Mitchell © David Mitchell + 10

Save this picture!
© David Mitchell
© David Mitchell

Text description provided by the architects. Standard Dose, a burgeoning CBD brand, has recently opened a store in New York’s NoMad neighborhood. Designed by SR PROJECTS in collaboration with TUNA, the space features a meditation space, tea bar, beauty counter and sink, and grab-and-go products.

Save this picture!
© David Mitchell
© David Mitchell

The designers worked closely with Anthony Saniger of Standard Dose to concretize the brand’s identity through the raw minimalist interior. Intended as a retreat within one of Manhattan’s busier neighborhoods, the tactile materials, the soft lighting and the informal furniture were all calibrated to establish a pervasive feeling of calm. “This was an unusual palette to pull together, often we are asked to create focus and dynamism through color and accents, here we opted for more subtle and harmonious colors with emphasis on texture and touch” says Sacha Roubeni of SR PROJECTS.

Save this picture!
© David Mitchell
© David Mitchell

The space utilizes arched openings and radiused corners to avoid any visual dead-ends. Plantings are also a central focus of the space, selected to correspond with their different placements: cacti at the entrance, conspicuous to passersby, a yucca providing cover for two lounge chairs and a manicured jade in the meditation space.

Save this picture!
© David Mitchell
© David Mitchell
Save this picture!
© David Mitchell
© David Mitchell

Essential to the design was the approach to the space’s proportions. As with many storefronts, the empty space was very narrow and tall. The designers used a central feature wall to anchor the space, visually connecting the entire store while also defining the separate product zones. Through striking lower datums and easing corners, as well as dropping a baffled ceiling the designers were able to alter the perception of the space’s proportions.

Save this picture!
Press plan
Press plan

A hallmark feature of the storefront is its incorporation of a meditation room focused around an artificial skylight. The skylight, by Italian manufacturer CoeLux is the first of its kind in a US retail space. The light provides the uncanny illusion of actual sunlight. “It really has to be seen to be believed” says Christopher Gardner of TUNA, a collaborator on the project.” For the meditation space, creating a sense of “place” was key, it needed to feel unlike any space a visitor might otherwise come across.”

Save this picture!
© David Mitchell
© David Mitchell

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
SR Projects
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store United States
Cite: "Standard Dose Store / SR Projects" 27 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919804/standard-dose-store-sr-projects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream