World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Mexico
  5. Estudio MMX
  6. 2017
  7. DPS Apartments / Estudio MMX + Olga Romano

DPS Apartments / Estudio MMX + Olga Romano

  • 14:00 - 28 June, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
  • Translated by Emma Johansson
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
DPS Apartments / Estudio MMX + Olga Romano
Save this picture!
DPS Apartments / Estudio MMX + Olga Romano, © Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

© Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo + 14

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. The design explores the traditional type of housing in Colonia del Valle, where the corners of the buildings are cut away, creating a wide street centre. Taking advantage of the space created in these intersections, the scheme is solved through a diagonal sequence of open spaces that go from the public to private.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Based on this scheme, the housing units are organized to not have any "backside" apartments. This is achieved by using simple and duplex typologies, relating both to the interior courtyards and gardens, as well as the street.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The typological differences are clearly reflected in the facade, which has diagonal elements that direct the view to the broader perspective and protect the spaces of sunlight.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The constructive system is very clear, composed of reinforced concrete load-bearing walls, allowing to reduce the number of additional details to the construction and thus avoiding errors during the construction process.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Estudio MMX
Office
Olga Romano
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Mexico
Cite: "DPS Apartments / Estudio MMX + Olga Romano" [Departamentos DPS / Estudio MMX + Olga Romano] 28 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johansson, Emma) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919798/dps-apartments-estudio-mmx-plus-olga-romano/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream