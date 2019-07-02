Shede Visitor’s Center / Atelier FCJZ

+ 35

Architects Atelier FCJZ

Location Tuopai Zhen, Sichuan, China

Category Cultural Center

Principal Architects Yungho Chang, Lijia Lu

Project Team Xiaoning Liang, Shuyi Huang, Bowen Zhang, Chao Liu

Area 22592.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Arch-Exist

Interior Design Simon Lee, Xiangyan Zeng, Min Zhang, Shuai Li

Collaboration China Southwest Architectural Design and Research Institute Corp.,Ltd.

Client Sichuan Tuopai Shede Wine Co., Ltd. More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! the SVC in front of the production buildings. Image © Arch-Exist

Location + Site

The project is in a company town named Tuopai Zhen in Sichuan where the distillery of Shede, an old liquor brand in China, is based. The closest large cities are Chengdu and Chongqing, both are approximately 200 kilometers away. Partially due to its relatively quiet location, Tuopai Zhen seems to maintain both the ambience of an industrial town and a rural village before the economic reform that was commenced in China in the late 1970’s. The specific site for this visitor’s center is situated in front of the production campus of Shede near a main thoroughfare with a park and a river on the other side.

Program

For tourists, the visitor’s center is the prelude before departing for a tour of the Shede distilling facilities and has a well-mixed program, including a museum for liquor culture, a hotel, a dining theater, a R&D center, among others.

Save this picture! the banquet hall in a distance. Image © Arch-Exist

Save this picture! the visitor building and office building. Image © Arch-Exist

Design Strategy

After much study, we come to realize the reasons why vacationists would come to Tuopai Zhen have to do not only with the famous liquor but also with the pristine natural landscape as well as the tranquil feeling of the locale.

Save this picture! closeup of the timber facade. Image © Arch-Exist

Our design intends to preserve these qualities that attract the people trying to get away from the hustles and bustles of the metropolises. While the building complex of the visitor’s center serves as a connection-transition between the Shede campus and the woodsy landscape, the architecture of the center is spatially organized as a series of smaller pavilions with central courtyards arranged in alinear fashion and its formal language is based on a low-key vernacular vocabulary of deep eaves and wood-paneled walls.

Save this picture! recreational space for guest room area on the top floor. Image © Arch-Exist

Building Section

The cross-section of the typical pavilion resembles that of an umbrella with beam-less concrete roof cantilevering out from the center. The thickness of the sloping roof canopy changes gradually, thin at the eaves and thick at the base, where the air-conditioning ductworks are concealed.