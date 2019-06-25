World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Kapsimalis Architects Carve Land from Santorini Vineyard to Create Floating House

Kapsimalis Architects Carve Land from Santorini Vineyard to Create Floating House

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Kapsimalis Architects Carve Land from Santorini Vineyard to Create Floating House
Save this picture!
Kapsimalis Architects Carve Land from Santorini Vineyard to Create Floating House, © Antonis Tzortzis (studiotaf.gr)
© Antonis Tzortzis (studiotaf.gr)

Kapsimalis Architects has published details of their proposed Vineyard House on the Greek island of Santorini. The design concept was for a main housing space under a roof of artificial earth, with a perimeter-free view of the landscape. To achieve this, a piece of land is elevated by 2.6 meters to form a living space below and progressively sculpted in the spirit of the natural erosion of volcanic rocks and caves.

© Antonis Tzortzis (studiotaf.gr) © Antonis Tzortzis (studiotaf.gr) © Antonis Tzortzis (studiotaf.gr) © Antonis Tzortzis (studiotaf.gr) + 11

Save this picture!
© Antonis Tzortzis (studiotaf.gr)
© Antonis Tzortzis (studiotaf.gr)

The ground floor, situated under the elevated roof, consists of an open-plan sitting, dining, and kitchen space, a master bedroom, bathroom, and WC. In the mass of the roof, 3.2 meters above ground floor level, an attic with an office is formed. The main entrance is situated on the west side, along with access to the attic and basement level. To the east, an elongated swimming pool blends into an exterior lounge yard.

Save this picture!
© Antonis Tzortzis (studiotaf.gr)
© Antonis Tzortzis (studiotaf.gr)

The elevated roof features rammed earth faces with layers, colors, and textures that resemble the geological composition of the existing underground volcanic soil, while the ground floor radically contrasts with a sliding glass-mirror frame, creating the illusion of a hovering roof. The surrounding landscape is reflected in the ground floor façade, forming a natural continuum of the surrounding context, while the lifted roof is established as a sculpted piece of raw land.

Save this picture!
© Antonis Tzortzis (studiotaf.gr)
© Antonis Tzortzis (studiotaf.gr)

In the interior space, the color of the plastered walls and ceilings, as well as the color of the industrial cement floors, follow the earthly palette of the outer shell. The fixed partition walls are lined with natural oak, while mobile furniture appears as special pieces to continue the same philosophy of the building’s materiality.

Save this picture!
© Antonis Tzortzis (studiotaf.gr)
© Antonis Tzortzis (studiotaf.gr)

News via: Kapsimalis Architects

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Kapsimalis Architects Carve Land from Santorini Vineyard to Create Floating House" 25 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919741/kapsimalis-architects-carve-land-from-santorini-vineyard-to-create-floating-house/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream