World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. PopovBass
  6. 2017
  7. Sunshine Beach House / PopovBass

Sunshine Beach House / PopovBass

  • 17:00 - 26 June, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Sunshine Beach House / PopovBass
Save this picture!
Sunshine Beach House / PopovBass, © Fiona Susanto
© Fiona Susanto

© Fiona Susanto © Fiona Susanto © Fiona Susanto © Fiona Susanto + 15

Save this picture!
© Fiona Susanto
© Fiona Susanto

Text description provided by the architects. An all-encompassing and protective roof is both an enduring theme and a practical component of Queensland architecture. This idea is particularly apt at the Sunshine Beach; where a site located on the dunes overlooking the rolling surf is both an inspiration and a challenge. White sand and bright sunlight are an integrally beautiful part of this site but need to be considered from both a practical and sensory viewpoint.

Save this picture!
© Fiona Susanto
© Fiona Susanto

The beach house is designed as a series of volumes located in the landscape, protected by a simple, generous roof which extends over much of the site. This roof creates a double-story enclosure within which distinct elements (such as curvilinear staircases and a rumpus room) are located.

Save this picture!
© Fiona Susanto
© Fiona Susanto

Voids between these elements create both internal and external spaces that can be occupied in a variety of ways. The double-height living room is an extension of the outdoors: filled with light and overlooking the beach. This room links the various living areas together, providing a focal point for residents as well as a place to socialize. The upper-level bedrooms are designed to contrast this focal point. Darker-toned and private, these spaces provide a retreat from the brightness of the house and site. They are a place to rest the eyes as well as the body.

Save this picture!
© Fiona Susanto
© Fiona Susanto
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Fiona Susanto
© Fiona Susanto

This upper level features a dark color tone externally as well, which is intended to make the house recede into the natural vegetation, respecting the views of both the neighbors and of passers-by on the beach. As a dominant characteristic of the design, the roof addresses the particular environmental considerations of this site.

Save this picture!
© Fiona Susanto
© Fiona Susanto

Commonly exposed to scorching summers and significant rainfall, the house has primary views and glazing to the east. Those windows (as well as the occupants) are sheltered from the glaring morning sun via the protective roof. Additionally, breezeblocks act as a filter throughout the house, softening the light to the internal spaces and providing a relaxing, sheltered atmosphere within while still maintaining views to the surf.

Save this picture!
© Fiona Susanto
© Fiona Susanto

Consequently, the house catches cooling breezes but has protected outdoor areas to retreat to at night or in blustery weather. A covered courtyard between the living and rumpus rooms serves this purpose, while an upper-level outdoor living area provides additional protected space and an opportunity for seclusion from the main living areas. The informal character of the landscape in the locality is enhanced by local species of pandanus, banksia and dunal plants. These gardens will eventually grow around the home, stretching from the dune through the house to the road’s edge; deliberately blurring the line between architecture and landscape.

Save this picture!
© Fiona Susanto
© Fiona Susanto

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
PopovBass
Office

Product:

Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "Sunshine Beach House / PopovBass" 26 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919733/sunshine-beach-house-popovbass/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream