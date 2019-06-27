World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Brasil Arquitetura
  6. 2019
  7. Lagoa House / Brasil Arquitetura

Lagoa House / Brasil Arquitetura

  • 14:00 - 27 June, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Lagoa House / Brasil Arquitetura
Save this picture!
Lagoa House / Brasil Arquitetura, © Eduardo Beltrame
© Eduardo Beltrame

© Ronaldo Azambuja © Eduardo Beltrame © Eduardo Beltrame © Eduardo Beltrame + 33

  • Architects

    Brasil Arquitetura

  • Location

    Brazil

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Francisco Fanucci, Marcelo Ferraz

  • Project Team

    Anne Dieterich, Cícero Ferraz Cruz, Gabriel Mendonça, Julio Tarragó, Laura Ferraz, Luciana Dornellas, Pedro Renault, Roberto Brotero, William Campos

  • Estagiários

    Gabriel Carvalho, Guega Rocha Carvalho, Heloisa Oliveira, Juliana Ricci

  • Area

    1872.9 ft2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Eduardo Beltrame, Ronaldo Azambuja
    Save this picture!
    © Ronaldo Azambuja
    © Ronaldo Azambuja

    Text description provided by the architects. In a small corner lot made of three levels in a steep slope, in front of the white house – oldest remnant of the “lagoa da conceição” region -, we designed a small construction, mixture of house and studio, that seeks dialogue with the “noble neighbour” and the lagoon’s landscape in the background.

    Save this picture!
    © Eduardo Beltrame
    © Eduardo Beltrame

    The house sits, as if fitted between the stone retaining walls, on the existing levels, without changing the terrain. On the contrary, the design takes advantage of the unevenness for the implantation of two two-story volumes, separated from each other by an internal courtyard and connected by a walkway.

    Save this picture!
    © Ronaldo Azambuja
    © Ronaldo Azambuja
    Save this picture!
    West elevation
    West elevation
    Save this picture!
    © Eduardo Beltrame
    © Eduardo Beltrame

    As basic materials we used the exposed concrete on the slabs and the support wall along all the terrain, whitewashed walls, white goiás stone flooring and wooden frames. The use of glass continuously and in sequence in all frames, from the front street to the back of the lot, creates an intentional transparency, seeking the green landscape of the mountains and the blue of the lagoon in distance.

    Save this picture!
    © Ronaldo Azambuja
    © Ronaldo Azambuja
    Save this picture!
    Planta - Pavimento Superior
    Planta - Pavimento Superior
    Save this picture!
    © Eduardo Beltrame
    © Eduardo Beltrame

    Small details have great importance in this design. One of which is worth mentioning is the painting of three blind wooden panels on the frames of the living room and of one of the bedrooms in the back. Their colours are the same shades of red and blue used in the small boats typical in all Brazilian coast and a striking presence on the island of Santa Catarina.

    Save this picture!
    © Eduardo Beltrame
    © Eduardo Beltrame

    View the complete gallery

    Save this project
    Share in Whatsapp
    About this office
    Brasil Arquitetura
    Office

    Products:

    Glass Concrete

    See more:

    Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
    Cite: "Lagoa House / Brasil Arquitetura" [Casa da Lagoa / Brasil Arquitetura] 27 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919725/lagoa-house-brasil-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

    世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

    想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

    翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

    You've started following your first account!

    Did you know?

    You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

    Go to my stream