World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. New Zealand
  5. First Light Studio
  6. 2017
  7. Governors Bay House / First Light Studio

Governors Bay House / First Light Studio

  • 00:00 - 27 June, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Governors Bay House / First Light Studio
Save this picture!
Governors Bay House / First Light Studio, © Jason Mann Photography Ltd
© Jason Mann Photography Ltd

© Jason Mann Photography Ltd © Jason Mann Photography Ltd © Jason Mann Photography Ltd © Jason Mann Photography Ltd + 17

  • Design Team

    Eli Nuttall, Ben Jagersma, Anna Farrow

  • Engineering

    Dunning Thornton Consultants
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Jason Mann Photography Ltd
© Jason Mann Photography Ltd

“A small home, well-crafted out of nice materials.” This was the design brief for a home for a family of three on a beautiful site nestled into the Port Hills overlooking the picturesque Lyttelton Harbour in Governors Bay. Our challenge was to maximize the space within a small building envelope through efficient planning. The key to achieving this was the gable form which allowed us to make the most of all the space available within the void formed by the roof structure to provide all the amenity required by the brief within a very compact building footprint.

Save this picture!
© Jason Mann Photography Ltd
© Jason Mann Photography Ltd

The ground floor is all about the approach. Located on such a steep site and privileged with what can only be described as epic views to the south, the approach to the house will play an important part in the overall experience of the home. The main floor plan is as functional as it is spacious. Full height ceilings in the main entertaining areas express the gable roof structure making for a light-filled and comfortable space, no matter how big the crowd. The sleeping wing is cozier in comparison and is separated by an efficiently designed ‘services pod’ which houses the kitchen, laundry, bathroom, and separate toilet.

Save this picture!
© Jason Mann Photography Ltd
© Jason Mann Photography Ltd
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Jason Mann Photography Ltd
© Jason Mann Photography Ltd

The interior of the home achieves a high degree of lightness and connection with the outdoors. The woody palette of the exterior is brought through to the inside, only this time oiled to retain its rich reddy-yellow hues. The home is designed to be an integral part of the landscape as if it has always been there. The use of honest and enduring materials, timber predominantly, will help nestle the home amongst its natural surroundings. Two distinct elements are expressed throughout the detailing of the home: one, the rustic ‘barn-style’ form and two, the finer, richer elements that highlight the more public spaces of the home letting in maximum light and sun.

Save this picture!
© Jason Mann Photography Ltd
© Jason Mann Photography Ltd

The home collected an award at the 2019 NZIA Canterbury Architecture Awards. The jury cited that First Light has designed a charming family home that is harmonious and relaxed. The tall gabled form, perched on a commanding spot with expansive views of the harbor, relates well to the context of the surrounding landscape. The interior is an architecture of interaction – a series of wonderfully scaled rooms that provide privacy while also spilling into common spaces, unifying the home.

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
First Light Studio
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses New Zealand
Cite: "Governors Bay House / First Light Studio" 27 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919712/governors-bay-house-first-light-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream