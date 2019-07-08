World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Sunland Reveals Futuristic Towers and $1 Billion Masterplan in Australia

Sunland Reveals Futuristic Towers and $1 Billion Masterplan in Australia

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Sunland Reveals Futuristic Towers and $1 Billion Masterplan in Australia
Save this picture!
Sunland Reveals Futuristic Towers and $1 Billion Masterplan in Australia, Courtesy of Sunland
Courtesy of Sunland

Developer Sunland has revealed plans for four residential towers in a $1.3 billion masterplan along Australia's Gold Coast. Sited in a former 42-hectare dairy farm, the project is designed to create a new urban village. Dubbed “The Lanes”, it would include the towers and new retail space, boulevard, and outdoor amphitheater. Conceived by ex-Zaha Hadid designer Contreras Earl, the towers are made to represent the geometry of plant life.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Sunland
Courtesy of Sunland

Ranging in height between 10 and 12 floors, the four towers will offer one, two and three-bedroom apartments overlooking the newly-named “Lake Unity” and ground level retail. Each building will take advantage of lakefront, city skyline and hinterland views. As Contreras Earl stated, “The towers represent a sculptural design language which takes its inspiration from the patterns and geometry found in various plant life. It will be particularly influential in its role as a catalyst for further mid-rise development."

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Sunland
Courtesy of Sunland

Sunland acquired the 41.9-hectare Mermaid Waters site in 2014 from the Scheinberg family for $61 million. Sunland also has plans for a 4,460 square meter childcare center as part of the masterplan, offering space for 162 children. Sunland managing director Sahba Abedian said that the medium-rise typology was first explored by the developer at its Marina Residences development in Benowa. Brisbane firm Blight Rayner has designed the retail component, which includes an outdoor dining court, retail spine, food market and a variety of retail outlets.

Pending council approval, the apartments will be launched to market early next year while construction is anticipated to take place alongside construction of the retail village in late 2020.

News via The Urban Developer

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Sunland Reveals Futuristic Towers and $1 Billion Masterplan in Australia" 08 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919678/sunland-reveals-futuristic-towers-and-1-dollars-billion-masterplan-in-australia/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream