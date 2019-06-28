World
Jinji Shangshuli Showroom / Mix Architecture

  • 23:00 - 28 June, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Jinji Shangshuli Showroom / Mix Architecture
Jinji Shangshuli Showroom / Mix Architecture, Main perspective from the plaza. Image © Bowen Hou
Main perspective from the plaza. Image © Bowen Hou

Aerial. Image © Bowen Hou Street view of the facade. Image © Bowen Hou Front view of the facade at night. Image © Bowen Hou The building and the street. Image © Bowen Hou + 18

  • Architects

    Mix Architecture

  • Location

    Nanjing, China

  • Category

    Showroom

  • Design Team

    Suning Zhou, Tao Tang, Ziye Wu, Bin Peng, Zhujun Wei

  • Curtain Wall Design

    DAMEI DECORATION CO., LTD.

  • Client

    Gold Pedestal Real Estate Nanjing

  • Area

    600.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Bowen Hou
Front view of the facade at night. Image © Bowen Hou
Front view of the facade at night. Image © Bowen Hou

Text description provided by the architects. Jinji Shangshuli is a high-quality urban residential project located in the east of Nanjing’s city fabrics in adjacent to South Jiefang Road with a total floor area of 35,000 m2 and construction area over 110,000 m2. Due to the readjustment of sales strategy, the former sales showroom’s construction was suspended after the overall framework was finished. After being redesigned, the commissioner of the project hoped to use the showroom as a future exhibition space of modern artworks and a place to hold art salon in order to improve the overall quality and style of the residential project while providing the city with an art exhibition space that is open to the public.

Aerial. Image © Bowen Hou
Aerial. Image © Bowen Hou
Street view of the facade. Image © Bowen Hou
Street view of the facade. Image © Bowen Hou

The previous design was in French style with only primary structures assembled which offered a lot of freedom and possibilities to the following façade renovation. Designers’ strategy combined the general positioning of quality of the project in conjunction with the case study of general flagship stores of luxury goods

The building and the street. Image © Bowen Hou
The building and the street. Image © Bowen Hou
Day view of glaze glass. Image © Bowen Hou
Day view of glaze glass. Image © Bowen Hou

Jinji Shangshuli Showroom’s final form presents people with a pure and clear vitreous object which flows on one side of the busy South Jiefang Road like a lantern. The building appears to be reachable to observers while landscape design slightly distances the building from pedestrians. The façade of the building took advantage of double-pane Low-E glass curtain wall; the visual illusion of stereoscopic pattern was created using colored glazing with a printed pattern as well as loose changes of glazing point. Overall, the volumetric sensation and dynamics of the façade were signified with this façade of fascination and homogenization.

Close view of the facade. Image © Bowen Hou
Close view of the facade. Image © Bowen Hou

The building was designed to be a double-heighted space with a height of 8 meters. The façade this project focused on emphasizing vertical segmentation of curtain wall units using the “tongue-sticking curtain wall” construction method. Using vertical aluminum bars as decoration, the roughness of exposure gluing gaps was reduced to the minimum; at the same time, they serve as the catalyst of the overall architectural details while improving the quality of the building to better illustrate the delicacy and modernity of the residential project it represents. Meanwhile, the rough and unchanged building framework and the delicacy and cleanness of the curtain wall system contrasted each other well, making the overall effect and experience more interesting and interact with observers’ imagination better.

The entrance area. Image © Bowen Hou
The entrance area. Image © Bowen Hou

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Main perspective from the plaza. Image © Bowen Hou

