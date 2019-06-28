Jinji Shangshuli Showroom / Mix Architecture

Save this picture! Main perspective from the plaza. Image © Bowen Hou

Architects Mix Architecture

Location Nanjing, China

Category Showroom

Design Team Suning Zhou, Tao Tang, Ziye Wu, Bin Peng, Zhujun Wei

Curtain Wall Design DAMEI DECORATION CO., LTD.

Client Gold Pedestal Real Estate Nanjing

Area 600.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Bowen Hou

Save this picture! Front view of the facade at night. Image © Bowen Hou

Text description provided by the architects. Jinji Shangshuli is a high-quality urban residential project located in the east of Nanjing’s city fabrics in adjacent to South Jiefang Road with a total floor area of 35,000 m2 and construction area over 110,000 m2. Due to the readjustment of sales strategy, the former sales showroom’s construction was suspended after the overall framework was finished. After being redesigned, the commissioner of the project hoped to use the showroom as a future exhibition space of modern artworks and a place to hold art salon in order to improve the overall quality and style of the residential project while providing the city with an art exhibition space that is open to the public.

Save this picture! Street view of the facade. Image © Bowen Hou

The previous design was in French style with only primary structures assembled which offered a lot of freedom and possibilities to the following façade renovation. Designers’ strategy combined the general positioning of quality of the project in conjunction with the case study of general flagship stores of luxury goods

Save this picture! The building and the street. Image © Bowen Hou

Save this picture! Day view of glaze glass. Image © Bowen Hou

Jinji Shangshuli Showroom’s final form presents people with a pure and clear vitreous object which flows on one side of the busy South Jiefang Road like a lantern. The building appears to be reachable to observers while landscape design slightly distances the building from pedestrians. The façade of the building took advantage of double-pane Low-E glass curtain wall; the visual illusion of stereoscopic pattern was created using colored glazing with a printed pattern as well as loose changes of glazing point. Overall, the volumetric sensation and dynamics of the façade were signified with this façade of fascination and homogenization.

Save this picture! Close view of the facade. Image © Bowen Hou

The building was designed to be a double-heighted space with a height of 8 meters. The façade this project focused on emphasizing vertical segmentation of curtain wall units using the “tongue-sticking curtain wall” construction method. Using vertical aluminum bars as decoration, the roughness of exposure gluing gaps was reduced to the minimum; at the same time, they serve as the catalyst of the overall architectural details while improving the quality of the building to better illustrate the delicacy and modernity of the residential project it represents. Meanwhile, the rough and unchanged building framework and the delicacy and cleanness of the curtain wall system contrasted each other well, making the overall effect and experience more interesting and interact with observers’ imagination better.