World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Boathouse
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Margulis Moormann Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Harbour Building Amsterdam / Margulis Moorman Architects

Harbour Building Amsterdam / Margulis Moorman Architects

  • 01:00 - 25 June, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Harbour Building Amsterdam / Margulis Moorman Architects
Save this picture!
Harbour Building Amsterdam / Margulis Moorman Architects

Harbour Building Amsterdam / Margulis Moorman Architects Harbour Building Amsterdam / Margulis Moorman Architects Harbour Building Amsterdam / Margulis Moorman Architects Harbour Building Amsterdam / Margulis Moorman Architects + 21

Save this picture!

Text description provided by the architects. Harbour Building for a Sailing Club, Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Within a newly created part of the city of Amsterdam, IJburg, the Water Sport Club IJburg (WVIJ) was granted rights to build facilities on a small parcel of land adjacent to its community yacht harbour. The site overlooks the Markermeer lake (former Zuider Zee).

Save this picture!

The architects held extensive workshops with members throughout the design process to insure a maximum of user participation and enthusiasm for the project. The most important finding was that many members value social contact while doing small maintenance jobs on their boats. The principle of a simple container (shed) with a maximum of multi-purpose space became the basis for the design.

Save this picture!

The building establishes a strong connection between the intimate water of the harbor and the greater Markermeer lake to the North. On each level of the building one experiences a specific spatial relationship with one or both of the two waters. The choice of wood as the primary construction material differentiates the building from its surroundings. Nine meter larch columns refer back to the tall masts in the adjacent harbour. All larch used in the building was locally sourced.

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Longitudinal sections
Longitudinal sections

The rhythm of the seasons largely dictates the building's programmatic requirements. A water sport club is by definition less active in winter and requires less space. In contrast, during the warmer months, a bigger building is needed to accommodate more activities. The “volume inside a volume" strategy differentiates fully insulated/climatized spaces with fixed programmatic designations and larger more flexible half-climate spaces behind single glazing.

Save this picture!
Model
Model

The outer single glazed volume consists of seven laminated larch portal frames. Nine-meter high larch columns also serve as window frames for large, single glazed panels to achieve a minimum detail solution.   Larch corner columns combined with steel roof beams create maximum openings at the end facades. Full height wooden sliding doors at both ends allow small boats to be brought in without lowering their masts. The second floor meeting room is literally hung from 70 centimeter high roof beams to avoid columns in the free spaces below. The building was realized in spite of a limited construction budget of 460,000 dollars.

Save this picture!

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Margulis Moormann Architects
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Transportation Boathouse The Netherlands
Cite: "Harbour Building Amsterdam / Margulis Moorman Architects" 25 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919636/harbour-building-amsterdam-margulis-moorman-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream