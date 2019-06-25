Studio 45 / Marston Architects

+ 13

Architects Marston Architects

Location Manly New South Wales 2095, Australia

Category Office Buildings

Lead Architect Vivianne Marston

Design Team Philippa Marston, Matthew Argent

Area 45.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Katherine Lu

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. STUDIO 45 is a new work space for Marston Architects in Manly. Set within a heritage terrace house, care was taken to restore the external facade with original features. Internally the space has been divided into two distinct zones separated by a plywood utility box containing a concealed kitchen and associated storage space.

The eastern zone contains four workstations which project from an open plywood storage unit running along the full length of the northern wall . Desk legs were carefully detailed in stainless steel to minimise visual impact allowing the desks to seemingly float above the floor. A 3.2m high white linen curtain runs along the entire southern wall concealing storage and the access to the first floor. The western zone by contrast has a 900 high workbench which is used for model making, painting, drawing and meetings.

A new compressed sheet floor runs throughout the entire workspace providing a seamless surface which ties the parts together into an integrated whole. The custom made ply joinery similarly runs throughout the project and brings warmth to the spaces.