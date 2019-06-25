World
  Studio 45 / Marston Architects

Studio 45 / Marston Architects

Studio 45 / Marston Architects
© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

© Katherine Lu

© Katherine Lu
Text description provided by the architects. STUDIO 45 is a new work space for Marston Architects in Manly. Set within a heritage terrace house, care was taken to restore the external facade with original features. Internally the space has been divided into two distinct zones separated by a plywood utility box containing a concealed kitchen and associated storage space.

© Katherine Lu
The eastern zone contains four workstations which project from an open plywood storage unit running along the full length of the northern wall . Desk legs were carefully detailed in stainless steel to minimise visual impact allowing the desks to seemingly float above the floor. A  3.2m high white linen curtain runs along the entire southern wall concealing storage and the access to the first floor. The western zone by contrast has a 900 high workbench which is used for model making, painting, drawing and meetings.

© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu
Section
Section
© Katherine Lu
A new compressed sheet floor runs throughout the entire workspace providing a seamless surface which ties the parts together into an integrated whole. The custom made ply joinery similarly runs throughout the project and brings warmth to the spaces.

© Katherine Lu
Project location

Marston Architects
Cite: "Studio 45 / Marston Architects " 25 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919634/studio-45-marston-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

